Pure Storage Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results

Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

Q1 revenue growing 50% year-over-year
Record Q1 operating profit
Raised FY23 revenue outlook to $2.66 billion

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG), the IT pioneer that delivers the world's most advanced data storage technology and services, announced financial results for its fiscal first quarter ended May 8, 2022.

"Pure's continuing success is the direct result of our consistent focus on innovation and operational excellence," said Charles Giancarlo, Chairman and CEO, Pure Storage. "We are delivering industry leading products, building a data storage and management platform that is both powerful and easy to use, and providing exceptional customer experiences."

First Quarter Financial Highlights 

  • Revenue $620.4 million, up 50% year-over-year
  • Subscription services revenue $219.2 million, up 35% year-over-year
  • Subscription Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) $899.8 million, up 29% year-over-year
  • Remaining Performance Obligations (RPO) $1.4 billion, up 26% year-over-year
  • GAAP gross margin 68.7%; non-GAAP gross margin 70.6%
  • GAAP operating loss $(4.6) million; non-GAAP operating income $85.4 million
  • GAAP operating margin (0.7)%; non-GAAP operating margin 13.8%
  • Operating cash flow $220.1 million; free cash flow $187.3 million
  • Total cash, cash equivalents, and investments $1.3 billion
  • Returned approximately $66 million in Q1 to stockholders through share repurchases

"We are very pleased with our exceptional performance this quarter, marking a strong start to the fiscal year," said Kevan Krysler, CFO, Pure Storage. "Pure's flash leadership makes us the best choice for customers who prioritize performance, reliability, and significantly reducing their energy consumption. Our solutions make a significant and immediate impact in reducing data center carbon emissions, delivering longer service lifetimes, and reducing e-waste."

First Quarter Company Highlights

  • Commitment to Sustainability: Pure released its inaugural Environmental, Social, Governance (ESG) report, providing visibility into the company's current metrics and setting commitments for making meaningful progress toward a better future for the global community. Key report highlights:
  • Market-Leading Portfolio Innovation: Pure Fusion and Portworx Data Services are now generally available, enabling customers to bring infrastructure and applications closer together with cloud-like automation and storage delivery for traditional and cloud-native applications. Additionally, Pure's FlashBlade was recognized as a leader in the 2022 IDC MarketScape for Distributed Scale Out File Storage due to its ease of use, consistent performance at scale, metadata architecture, and customer experience.

  • Momentum Across Technology Partnerships: Pure announced new partnerships with Snowflake and Kyndryl, and an expanded partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS) in Q1 to deliver expertise, mission-critical capabilities, and enablement programs to global enterprises.

  • Pure//Accelerate® techfest22 will take place in-person in Los Angeles and virtually on June 8. There is still time to register for this one-of-a-kind event which will include Pure's biggest launch in five years, along with inspiring keynotes, customer stories, and sessions to drive innovation.

Second Quarter and FY23 Guidance


Q2 FY23

FY23

Revenue

Approx. $635 Million

Approx. $2.66 Billion

Non-GAAP Operating Income

$75 Million

$320 Million

Non-GAAP Operating Margin

Approx. 11.8%

Approx. 12%

These statements are forward-looking and actual results may differ materially. Refer to the Forward Looking Statements section below for information on the factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from these statements. Pure has not reconciled its guidance for non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP operating margin to their most directly comparable GAAP measures because certain items that impact these measures are not within Pure's control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted. Accordingly, a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures guidance to the corresponding GAAP measures is not available without unreasonable effort.

Conference Call Information

Pure will host a teleconference to discuss the first quarter fiscal 2023 results at 1:30 pm PT today, June 1, 2022. A live audio broadcast of the conference call will be available at the Pure Storage Investor Relations website, investor.purestorage.com. Pure will also post its earnings presentation to this website in advance of the call and post its prepared remarks to this website within 24 hours following completion of the call.

A replay will be available following the call on the Pure Storage Investor Relations website for two weeks at 1-866-813-9403 (or +44 204 525 0658 for international callers) with passcode 071754.

Upcoming Events

Pure is scheduled to participate at the following investor conferences:

Stifel 2022 Cross Sector Insight Conference 
Date: Tuesday, June 7, 2022
Pure Participants: Sanjot Khurana, VP, Investor Relations and Treasurer

William Blair 42nd Annual Growth Stock Conference 
Date: Thursday, June 9, 2022
Pure Participants: Rob Lee, Chief Technology Officer (CTO), and Kevan Krysler, Chief Financial Officer (CFO)

Bank of America Securities 2022 Global Technology Conference 
Date: Thursday, June 9, 2022
Pure Participants: Ajay Singh, Chief Product Officer (CPO), and Sanjot Khurana, VP, Investor Relations and Treasurer

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage gives technologists their time back. Pure delivers a modern data experience that empowers organizations to run their operations as a true, automated, storage as-a-service model seamlessly across multiple clouds. Pure helps customers put data to use while reducing the complexity and expense of managing the infrastructure behind it. And with a certified customer satisfaction score in the top one percent of B2B companies, Pure's ever-expanding list of customers are among the happiest in the world.

Analyst Recognition

Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Primary Storage Arrays 
Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Distributed File Systems & Object Storage

Pure Storage, the Pure P Logo, Portworx, and the marks on the Pure Trademark List at www.purestorage.com/legal/productenduserinfo.html are trademarks of Pure Storage, Inc. Other names are trademarks of their respective owners.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding our products, business and operations, including but not limited to our views relating to future period financial results, our sustainable growth strategy, our continued momentum and growth potential, particularly within our enterprise customer segment, our sustainability goals and benefits, the timing and magnitude of large customer orders, the potential for supply chain disruptions, the scope and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on our business operations, liquidity and capital resources, employees, customers, inflation, financial results and the economy, demand for our products and subscription services, including Pure as-a-Service, our expectations regarding our product and technology differentiation, new customer acquisition, the continued success of the Portworx technology, and other statements regarding our products, business, operations and results. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements.

Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted, and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. The potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results predicted include, among others, those risks and uncertainties included under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our filings and reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available on our Investor Relations website at investor.purestorage.com and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Additional information is also set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended February 6, 2022. All information provided in this release and in the attachments is as of June 1, 2022, and Pure undertakes no duty to update this information unless required by law.

Key Business Metric

Subscription ARR is a key business metric that refers to total annualized contract value of all active subscription agreements, including Evergreen, on the last day of the quarter, plus on-demand revenue for the quarter multiplied by four.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, Pure uses the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, and free cash flow.

We use these non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision-making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. Our management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance and liquidity by excluding certain expenses and expenditures such as stock-based compensation expense, payments to former shareholders of acquired companies, payroll tax expense related to stock-based activities, amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs related to long-term debt, amortization of intangible assets acquired from acquisitions, acquisition-related transaction and integration expenses, and costs associated with the exit of certain operations that may not be indicative of our ongoing core business operating results. Pure believes that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance and when analyzing historical performance and liquidity and planning, forecasting, and analyzing future periods. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for our financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP, and our non-GAAP measures may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies.

For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures, please see the tables captioned "Reconciliations of non-GAAP results of operations to the nearest comparable GAAP measures" and "Reconciliation from net cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow," included at the end of this release.

PURE STORAGE, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, unaudited)




At the End of



First Quarter of
Fiscal 2023


Fiscal 2022






Assets





Current assets:





  Cash and cash equivalents


$          455,237


$          466,199

  Marketable securities


836,725


947,073

  Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $1,030 and $945


345,933


542,144

  Inventory


41,301


38,942

  Deferred commissions, current


67,448


81,589

  Prepaid expenses and other current assets


127,967


116,232

    Total current assets


1,874,611


2,192,179

Property and equipment, net


207,289


195,282

Operating lease right-of-use-assets


112,926


111,763

Deferred commissions, non-current


163,550


164,718

Intangible assets, net


58,595


62,646

Goodwill


358,736


358,736

Restricted cash


10,544


10,544

Other assets, non-current


42,101


39,447

    Total assets


$        2,828,352


$       3,135,315






Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





Current liabilities:





  Accounts payable


$            58,668


$            70,704

  Accrued compensation and benefits


111,131


205,431

  Accrued expenses and other liabilities


84,292


78,511

  Operating lease liabilities, current


37,370


35,098

  Deferred revenue, current


577,348


562,576

    Total current liabilities


868,809


952,320

Long-term debt


572,556


786,779

Operating lease liabilities, non-current


91,639


93,479

Deferred revenue, non-current


535,125


517,296

Other liabilities, non-current


33,129


31,105

    Total liabilities


2,101,258


2,380,979

Stockholders' equity:





  Common stock and additional paid-in capital


2,367,607


2,470,972

  Accumulated other comprehensive loss


(18,845)


(8,365)

  Accumulated deficit


(1,621,668)


(1,708,271)

    Total stockholders' equity


727,094


754,336

    Total liabilities and stockholders' equity


$        2,828,352


$       3,135,315

PURE STORAGE, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except per share data, unaudited)



First Quarter of Fiscal


2023


2022





Revenue:




  Product

$         401,161


$         249,888

  Subscription services

219,244


162,819

Total revenue

620,405


412,707

Cost of revenue:




  Product (1)

125,484


79,064

  Subscription services(1)

68,495


51,777

Total cost of revenue

193,979


130,841

Gross profit

426,426


281,866

Operating expenses:




  Research and development (1)

161,273


131,381

  Sales and marketing (1)

218,153


183,496

  General and administrative (1)

51,567


43,146

Total operating expenses

430,993


358,023

Loss from operations

(4,567)


(76,157)

Other income (expense), net

(6,181)


(4,727)

Loss before provision for income taxes

(10,748)


(80,884)

Income tax provision

787


3,322

Net loss

$          (11,535)


$          (84,206)





Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted

$             (0.04)


$             (0.30)

Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted

295,843


280,331





(1) Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows:








Cost of revenue -- product

$             1,863


$             1,347

Cost of revenue -- subscription services

5,356


4,406

Research and development

36,517


30,421

Sales and marketing

18,345


16,808

General and administrative

12,490


8,352

Total stock-based compensation expense

$           74,571


$           61,334

PURE STORAGE, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands, unaudited)



First Quarter of Fiscal


2023


2022





Cash flows from operating activities




Net loss

$              (11,535)


$              (84,206)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:




  Depreciation and amortization

22,663


18,826

  Amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs

801


7,403

  Stock-based compensation expense

74,571


61,334

  Other

146


2,621

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:




  Accounts receivable, net

196,129


133,380

  Inventory

(1,699)


(3,508)

  Deferred commissions

15,309


2,049

  Prepaid expenses and other assets

(11,742)


(30,407)

  Operating lease right-of-use assets

7,749


7,581

  Accounts payable

(7,419)


(24,354)

  Accrued compensation and other liabilities

(88,963)


(84,837)

  Operating lease liabilities

(8,480)


(6,897)

  Deferred revenue

32,602


22,463

Net cash provided by operating activities

220,132


21,448

Cash flows from investing activities




  Purchases of property and equipment(1)

(32,810)


(27,829)

  Purchases of marketable securities

(17,251)


(171,563)

  Sales of marketable securities


85,537

  Maturities of marketable securities

116,175


65,740

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

66,114


(48,115)

Cash flows from financing activities




  Net proceeds from exercise of stock options

11,405


8,016

  Proceeds from issuance of common stock under employee stock purchase plan

19,396


17,726

  Principal payments on borrowings and finance lease obligations

(251,395)


(344)

  Tax withholding on vesting of equity awards

(10,194)


(5,050)

  Repurchases of common stock

(66,420)


(30,020)

Net cash used in financing activities

(297,208)


(9,672)

Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(10,962)


(36,339)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

476,743


347,691

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

$             465,781


$             311,352


(1) Includes capitalized internal-use software costs of $2.9 million and $1.3 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 and 2022.

Reconciliations of non-GAAP results of operations to the nearest comparable GAAP measures

The following table presents non-GAAP gross margins by revenue source before certain items (in thousands except percentages, unaudited):



First Quarter of Fiscal 2023


First Quarter of Fiscal 2022



GAAP

results


GAAP

gross

margin (a)


Adjustment




Non-

GAAP

results


Non-

GAAP

gross

margin (b)


GAAP

results


GAAP

gross

margin (a)


Adjustment




Non-

GAAP

results


Non-

GAAP

gross

margin (b)
































$      1,863


(c)










$      1,347


(c)











188


(d)










78


(d)











3,199


(e)










3,067


(e)





Gross profit --product


$   275,677


68.7 %


$      5,250




$     280,927


70.0 %


$    170,824


68.4 %


$      4,492




$    175,316


70.2 %
































$      5,356


(c)










$      4,406


(c)











582


(d)










243


(d)











135


(f)






















24


(g)










24


(g)





Gross profit -- subscription services


$   150,749


68.8 %


$      6,097




$    156,846


71.5 %


$    111,042


68.2 %


$      4,673




$    115,715


71.1 %
































$      7,219


(c)










$      5,753


(c)











770


(d)










321


(d)











3,199


(e)










3,067


(e)











135


(f)






















24


(g)










24


(g)





Total gross profit


$   426,426


68.7 %


$    11,347




$   437,773


70.6 %


$   281,866


68.3 %


$      9,165




$   291,031


70.5 %


(a) GAAP gross margin is defined as GAAP gross profit divided by revenue.

(b) Non-GAAP gross margin is defined as non-GAAP gross profit divided by revenue.

(c) To eliminate stock-based compensation expense.

(d) To eliminate payroll tax expense related to stock-based activities.

(e) To eliminate amortization expense of acquired intangible assets.

(f) To eliminate costs associated with the exit of certain operations.

(g) To eliminate payments to former shareholders of acquired company.

The following table presents certain non-GAAP consolidated results before certain items (in thousands, except per share amounts and percentages, unaudited):


First Quarter of Fiscal 2023


First Quarter of Fiscal 2022


GAAP

results


GAAP

operating

margin (a)


Adjustment




Non-

GAAP

results


Non-

GAAP

operating

margin (b)


GAAP

results


GAAP

operating

margin (a)


Adjustment



Non-

GAAP

results


Non-

GAAP

operating

margin (b)





























$     74,571


(c)










$     61,334


(c)









1,800


(d)










5,675


(d)









6,996


(e)










3,791


(e)









2,868


(f)




















3,730


(g)










3,600


(g)




















2,043


(h)




Operating Income (loss)

$      (4,567)


-0.7 %


$     89,965




$     85,398


13.8 %


$     (76,157)


-18.5 %


$     76,443



$       286


0.1 %





























$     74,571


(c)










$     61,334


(c)









1,800


(d)










5,675


(d)









6,996


(e)










3,791


(e)









2,868


(f)




















3,730


(g)










3,600


(g)




















2,043


(h)









801


(i)










7,403


(i)




Net income (loss)

$    (11,535)




$     90,766




$    79,231




$    (84,206)




$     83,846



$      (360)


























Net income (loss) per share -- diluted

$        (0.04)








$         0.25




$       (0.30)







$     (0.00)



Weighted-average shares used in per share calculation --  diluted

295,843




20,037


(j)


315,880




280,331







280,331




(a) GAAP operating margin is defined as GAAP operating loss divided by revenue.

(b) Non-GAAP operating margin is defined as non-GAAP operating loss divided by revenue.

(c) To eliminate stock-based compensation expense.

(d) To eliminate payments to former shareholders of acquired companies.

(e) To eliminate payroll tax expense related to stock-based activities.

(f) To eliminate costs primarily associated with the exit of certain operations.

(g) To eliminate amortization expense of acquired intangible assets.

(h) To eliminate acquisition-related transaction and integration expenses.

(i) To eliminate amortization expense of debt discount and debt issuance costs related to our long-term debt.

(j) To include effect of dilutive securities (employee stock options, restricted stock, and shares from employee stock purchase plan). 

Reconciliation from net cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow (in thousands except percentages, unaudited):


First Quarter of Fiscal


2023


2022

Net cash provided by operating activities

$             220,132


$               21,448

Less: purchases of property and equipment(1)

(32,810)


(27,829)

Free cash flow (non-GAAP)

$             187,322


$                (6,381)


(1) Includes capitalized internal-use software costs of $2.9 million and $1.3 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 and 2022.

