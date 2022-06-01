Ping Identity to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

DENVER, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE: PING) ("Ping Identity"), the Intelligent Identity solution for the enterprise, today announced that it will present and/or host meetings at the following technology and industry conferences. Details for each event are as follows (all times listed in ET):

William Blair 42nd Annual Growth Stock Conference





Date: Monday, June 6, 2022 Presentation Time: 1:40 p.m.

Bank of America Securities 2022 Global Technology Conference

Date: Thursday, June 9, 2022 Presentation Time: 3:45 p.m.

Mizuho 4th Annual Cybersecurity Summit

Date: Monday, June 13, 2022

For events with presentation times listed, each will be available via live audio webcast and archived replay on Ping Identity's investor relations website at http://investor.pingidentity.com.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity delivers intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise. We enable companies to achieve Zero Trust identity-defined security and more personalized, streamlined user experiences. The PingOne Cloud Platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, SaaS and on-premises applications across the hybrid enterprise. Over half of the Fortune 100 choose us for our identity expertise, open standards, and partnerships with companies including Microsoft and Amazon. We provide flexible identity solutions that accelerate digital business initiatives, delight customers, and secure the enterprise through multi-factor authentication, single sign-on, access management, intelligent API security, directory, and data governance capabilities. For more information, visit www.pingidentity.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact:

David Banks

investor@pingidentity.com

303.396.6200

Media Contact:

Megan Johnson

press@pingidentity.com

757.635.2807

Follow Us on Twitter: @PingIdentity

Join us on LinkedIn: Ping Identity

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel: PingIdentityTV

Like Us on Facebook: PingIdentityPage

View original content:

SOURCE Ping Identity Corp.