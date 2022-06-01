National praise for new children's picture book that celebrates family

CHICAGO, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --, May 31, 2022—The new children's picture book Remember Us with Smiles, written by award-winning author Gary Jansen and his wife, Grace, is gaining early praise from many notable authors from across the spectrum of book publishing.

Remember Us with Smiles is a tender story of a family remembering together both the fun and the challenging times of growing up. "Our book celebrates the everyday," states Jansen, "and offers the unspoken acknowledgement that life's most precious moments can come in the most ordinary circumstances."

The lively and colorful illustrations by Barbara Bongini show the family together recalling a visit to the park, bedtime stories, and car rides for ice cream. It also recalls how the family handled stormy nights, sicknesses, and scares. "We are inviting parents to imagine how they can help their children and grandchildren see yesterday through the lens of appreciation," Jansen says, "because when a family spends time together, what feels ordinary in the moment often becomes something to celebrate in the future."

Remember Us with Smiles reminds readers to savor even the humblest of moments because they provide the foundations for a lifetime of memories. This is a book for children of all ages. Young children will be introduced to the concept of seeing something extraordinary in the commonplace, while older children will be encouraged to commemorate milestones in their own lives. Families will relate to the power of remembered events that helped them grow, learn, and bond together as a unit. What readers are left with is the reassurance that when they remember everything with a smile, joy forms the bridge connecting then to now, now to the future.

Praise for Remember Us with Smiles

Deepak Chopra, best-selling author of On My Way to a Happy Life: "Storytelling is what distinguishes our species from all others. The earlier our children participate in storytelling, the better will be the future of humanity. Remember Us with Smiles will spark the creativity of children of all ages and help them tell their own stories."

Angela C. Santomero, award-winning author, creator of Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood and cocreator of Blue's Clues: "Gary and Grace Jansen's warmth and beautiful spirit literally exude from each page. This is the perfect book to curl up to at the end of each day as parents and kids read, snuggle, reminisce, and, best of all, smile."

Kimberly Snyder, New York Times best-selling author of You Are More than You Think You Are: "Remember Us with Smiles is about the magic of love and family, and it's a reminder to stay connected to what really matters—each other! I can't recommend it more strongly for all families to read together!"

Lisa M. Hendey, founder of CatholicMom.com and author of I'm a Saint in the Making: "While we parents work to create lasting memories in our children's lives, it's often the simplest moments of everyday life that make the most lasting impressions. With gentle, engaging prose by Gary and Grace Jansen and delightful illustrations by Barbara Bongini, Remember Us with Smiles will help every family create and treasure their own magical moments. Destined to touch and impact hearts!"

About the Author

Gary Jansen is a popular speaker and the author of several books, including the multi-award-winning MicroShifts, Station to Station, Life Everlasting, and the memoir Holy Ghosts. Jansen has appeared on A&E, the Sundance Channel, the Travel Channel, Coast to Coast AM, CNN.com, and NPR. His writing has been featured in the Chicago Sun-Times, USA Today, Huffington Post, Thrive Global, Angelus, and Religion Dispatches. Jansen worked at Penguin Random House for 25 years, where he was the editor of several New York Times best sellers. He is now the executive editor of acquisitions at Loyola Press.

About Loyola Press

An apostolate of the USA Midwest Province of the Society of Jesus, Loyola Press embraces the Jesuit passion for helping people find God in all things. We continue the Jesuit tradition of excellence and service by providing inspiring content for children and adults and by being people for others.

Remember Us with Smiles

Grace and Gary Jansen

Illustrated by Barbara Bongini

May 31, 2022

Loyola Press | $19.99 | Hardcover | ISBN-13: 978-0-8294-5372-5

