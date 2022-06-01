Delta Hotels by Marriott Names Jackie Hymel General Manager of the Year

Award Presented at Inaugural Delta Conference in Minneapolis

DOTHAN, Ala., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LBA Hospitality, an Alabama–based hotel management company, today announced that Jackie Hymel, general manager of the Delta Hotels by Marriott Ashland Downtown has been awarded General Manager of the Year by the Delta Hotels brand. The prestigious award recognizes the individual who provides outstanding leadership and contributions to the hotel's overall success as well as being actively engaged in their community. Because of Jackie's leadership and attention to detail the Delta Hotels by Marriott Ashland Downtown has been ranked in the top 10 Delta Hotels in the United States and Canada.

With over 20 years of experience in the hospitality industry, Hymel has been the general manager of the Delta Hotels by Marriott Ashland Downtown since its opening in July of 2019. During this time, she has provided daily coaching to team members in every department on how to improve their jobs to make themselves and the hotel better and she's ensured that her team stays within budget and provides exemplary service to the guests.

"Jackie is an exceptionally talented leader who epitomizes success and seeks greatness from her team," said Farrah Adams, COO of LBA Hospitality. "Jackie is loved by the staff for her open-door policy and for always being the first to volunteer when an associate has a problem. All of us at LBA Hospitality congratulate Jackie for this well-deserved recognition!"

About LBA Hospitality

Established in 1973, LBA Hospitality is one of the leading hotel management, development, and consulting companies in the US. With an extensive portfolio of hotels located in the Southeast and Southwest, the company is a recognized leader developing and operating the most respected brands under franchise licenses of Marriott International, Hilton Worldwide, and InterContinental Hotel Group. For more than four decades, LBA Hospitality has continued to set a higher standard in hotel development, management, and guest satisfaction, resulting in sustained, profitable growth for owners. For more information, visit www.lbahospitality.com.

About Delta Hotels by Marriott

Delta Hotels by Marriott creates a seamless travel experience in more than 90 locations across North America, Asia, Europe and the Middle East, and Central America and Caribbean. Delta Hotels focuses on the details that truly matter, delivering a streamlined and flawless stay for its guests every time. The brand's simple and intuitive designed rooms, free Wi-Fi, exclusive Delta Pantry for Marriott Bonvoy Elite members, and convenient dining options offer travelers an effortlessly comfortable and stylish place to stay.

