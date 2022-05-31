Wounded Warrior Project Participates in Major Toxic Exposure Rally in DC

Event Kicks Off Final Push in Support of Senate Passage of Honoring Our PACT Act

WASHINGTON, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) took part in a major rally in Washington, DC, over Memorial Day weekend to urge passage of the Honoring Our PACT Act. This bill will provide VA benefits for veterans who get sick due to their service-related exposure to burn pits and other toxic substances.

Wounded Warrior Project CEO Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Mike Linnington took part in a major rally in Washington, DC, over Memorial Day weekend to urge passage of the Honoring Our PACT Act. (PRNewswire)

WWP was joined at Saturday's rally by comedian and veterans' advocate Jon Stewart, representatives from several other veterans service organizations (VSOs), and motorcycle enthusiasts who were in the nation's capital for the annual Rolling to Remember ride.

"When young Americans volunteer to serve in the military, they do so with some understanding of the risks involved," Wounded Warrior Project CEO Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Mike Linnington said at Saturday's event. "They also have confidence that if they are wounded or become ill as a result of their service that they will be cared for when they return home. That's the promise our country makes to its service members. All too often, however, that promise is being broken for those with toxic wounds from burn pits and other exposures."

WWP has been building support for comprehensive toxic exposure legislation for at least four years. WWP helped to form the Toxic Exposures in the American Military (TEAM) coalition in 2019, group of VSOs and Capitol Hill allies, in pursuit of this legislation. In April, WWP hosted a rally at its headquarters in Jacksonville, Florida, in support of the Honoring Our PACT Act.

The grassroots effort last month resulted in thousands of emails to U.S. senators encouraging support for the Honoring Our PACT Act. On May 18, U.S. Senate Veterans' Affairs Committee Chairman Jon Tester (D-Mont.) and Ranking Member Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) announced a bipartisan deal on the legislation, paving the way for possible final passage in the Senate. This follows the U.S. House of Representatives' passage, championed by House Veterans Affairs Committee Chairman Mark Takano and other co-sponsors.

"We've been working for years to get to this point and now the finish line is in sight," Linnington said. "We need everyone to contact their elected officials today and tell them to get the Honoring Our PACT Act through Congress and to the president's desk for his signature as soon as possible. Toxic-exposed veterans are getting sick and dying every day. Now is the time to act."

Citizens can contact their elected officials by visiting WoundedWarriorProject.org.

