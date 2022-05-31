Vote.org Staffing Up Ahead of 2022 Midterm Elections

Largest Nonpartisan Voter Registration and GOTV Platform Hiring 14 New Team Members to Help Reach Turnout Goals

WASHINGTON , May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Vote.org, the largest nonpartisan voter registration and get-out-the-vote (GOTV) technology platform in the US, is excited to announce the addition of 14 new hires to its team. Ahead of the 2022 midterm elections, Vote.org is staffing up to build on 2020's record turnout, in which Vote.org

provided 39.4 million people with essential voting information, leading to more than 4.2 million new voter registrations, and 3.4 million requests for mail ballots.

"At such a critical time ahead of the 2022 midterms, the combined experience and knowledge of our growing team will be invaluable in Vote.org's work to achieve record-high turnout this fall," said Vote.org CEO Andrea Hailey. "Together we will continue to simplify the voting process for Americans, improve access to the ballot box, and help create a stronger, more representative democracy."

Vote.org's new hires include:

Chief Operating Officer Kaitlyn Unger has spent the last 15 years working with campaigns and non-profit organizations focusing primarily on civic and electoral engagement. Most recently, she served as National Director of Development and Operations at For Our Future, and previously worked with Giffords and House Majority PAC.

Communications and Community Partnerships

Communications Director Nick Morrow has led multi-channel communications teams at nonprofits, major corporations and issue advocacy campaigns for more than a decade. He previously led communications at the Human Rights Campaign, the largest U.S. LGBTQ+ civil rights organization, focusing on strategies for legislative initiatives at the federal, state and local levels and high-profile litigation and regulatory campaigns.

Director of Partnerships Kelsea-Marie Pym was most recently Executive Director at Patriotic Millionaires, a group of high net-worth individuals united in their concern about the destabilizing concentration of wealth and power. Kelsea has also led and worked on communications at unions and campaigns. She holds two BAs from Boston University.

Senior Communications Manager LToya Knighten is a strategic communications professional with 20 years of experience in public relations and government affairs. She recently served as Chief of Government Affairs and Communications for the Oklahoma City Health Department and in Chambers of Commerce. LToya received a BA in Journalism from the University of Oklahoma.

Director of Community Engagement Tiffany Dena Loftin is a committed national civil rights organizer who believes in the liberation and joy of all Black people and the empowerment of young leaders. She most recently served as the National Director for the Youth and College Division at the NAACP and has led grassroots organizing campaigns in education, democracy, and state violence.

Native Vote Consultant Prairie Rose Seminole serves on a diverse range of boards and is a leader in work, and movements that have seeded, and strengthened public history, cultural heritage, civic education, and electoral engagement on local, state, and national levels. She is an MHA Nation citizen on the Fort Berthold Reservation.

Tech Partnerships Consultant Lydia Simmons has over 10 years of experience leading partnerships, sales, and social impact initiatives at large tech companies, startups, and political organizations. She recently served as Head of Social Impact at Pinterest, and received her BA from Duke University, where she designed her own major in Human Rights and Social Justice.

Programs and Policy

Program Manager Belinda C. Chiu has designed and implemented programs domestically and internationally working in the nonprofit space. Previously, she helped businesses achieve their sustainability goals and worked at a global advocacy organization supporting youth advocates advance gender equality and SRHR. She holds a MSPH from the Bloomberg School of Public Health and BA from Macaulay Honors College.

Elections Operations Manager, Rasheed O. Varner is a dedicated civic data researcher in the elections non-profit and intergovernmental space. Previously, they conducted research at Rock the Vote, the Center for Tech and Civic Life (CTCL), and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE). They hold a BA in Political Science from Howard University and a MA in Government from Johns Hopkins University.

Development, Finance and Operations

Director of Finance and Operations Ramina Toy has over a decade of experience with nonprofit finance in both the public and private sectors. She holds a BS in Management from George Mason University, an MS in Information Systems Technology from The George Washington University, and a Project Management Professional certification from The Project Management Institute.

Development and Fundraising Coordinator Perri Rabbitt has previously worked in corporate and nonprofit sectors pursuing social responsibility through marketing, strategy, project management and operations. She holds a BA in Advertising and Communications from the University of Georgia and gets fired up about all things community development, health, and opportunity.

Product and Engineering

Software Engineer Daniel Kauffman previously worked for a government transparency non-profit using machine learning to automate state congressional transcripts. He has also worked as a university lecturer and as an English teacher in Japan. Daniel holds a MS in Computer Science from Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo and a BA in Linguistics from UC Berkeley.

Software Engineer Steven McKinless has worked in technology as an engineer for over 5 years in several high growth startups. He received a BS from Northeastern University where he studied Computer Science and Entrepreneurship. In his free time, he enjoys volunteering at his local food forest to donate fresh produce.

Software Engineer Diana Patton-LoveCooksey has worked in technology for 7 years, in roles ranging from software developer to managing director of an educational technology company. Diana received a B.A. from Swarthmore College and is currently completing an M.S. in Computer Science at Johns Hopkins University.

Vote.org is the largest 501(c)(3) nonprofit, nonpartisan voting registration and get-out-the-vote (GOTV) technology platform in America, with the goal of reaching historically underserved voters of color and underrepresented young voters.

