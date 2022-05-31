USANA Signs Deal with Basketball New Zealand

Becomes Official Nutritional Supplement Supplier of Tall Blacks and Sky Sport Tall Ferns Squads

SALT LAKE CITY, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For 30 years USANA, the Cellular Nutrition Company, has been a leader in its industry. With more professional and Olympic athletes trusting USANA with their nutritional needs than any other nutritional supplement in the world, its impressive and diverse roster of athletic partners continues to soar. USANA is now the official nutritional supplement supplier of Basketball New Zealand (BBNZ), providing NSF-certified products to the Tall Blacks, Sky Sport Tall Ferns, and respective 3x3 team athletes.

USANA logo. (PRNewsfoto/USANA) (PRNewswire)

"We are pumped and so thrilled to be working with the tremendous athletes of Basketball New Zealand and supporting their nutritional needs with our tested products," says David Mulham, USANA's chief sales officer. "We look forward to cheering them on as they represent New Zealand in upcoming competitions and beyond."

The Tall Blacks and Sky Sport Tall Ferns 3x3 teams recently won the FIBA Asia Cup and will progress to the Crelan FIBA 3x3 World Cup 2022 in Belgium next month. The teams will also compete in the inaugural debut of the 3x3 format at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games in July.

Meanwhile the Tall Blacks will play a World Cup qualifier against the Philippines on June 30–their first game on home soil since 2018–before heading to the FIBA Asia Cup on July 12. The Tall Ferns also look forward to playing in New Zealand in 2022, with tournament details to be announced soon.

"We are excited to partner with USANA for our Senior National teams," says MNZM Chief Executive of Basketball New Zealand Dillon Boucher. "With a focus on the health and well-being of our teams, this partnership allows us to provide what is needed to be at our peak for performance on the world stage."

Having trust in a product is important for BBNZ and its athletes, and USANA's commitment to offering quality nutritional supplements met the organizations needs and expectations.

"Through our partnership with Drug Free Sport NZ, we are committed to ensuring our athletes are educated about supplement use," adds Boucher. "We were impressed with USANA's quality assurance program and the level of detail they put into their third-party testing."

USANA's world-class products are validated through third-party testing to ensure supplements are thoroughly tested against the World Anti-Doping Agency's (WADA) list of banned substances. A variety of USANA products are tested through NSF International's Certified for Sport® program to verify what's on the label is in the bottle and Informed-Choice which regularly tests the purity of the products' raw ingredients.

To learn more about USANA and its award-winning supplements, visit USANA.com.

About USANA

USANA (NYSE:USNA) prides itself on providing consumers the highest quality nutritional products in the world. From its award-winning supplements to its innovative skincare and new active nutrition line, USANA has proven for 30 years why it's a company you can trust. How about giving us a try? Shop at USANA.com or learn more at whatsupUSANA.com.

Media Contact:

Amy Haran, Executive Vice President of Communications

(801) 954-7641

media@USANAinc.com

About Basketball New Zealand

Basketball New Zealand (BBNZ) is the national body for the sport of basketball in New Zealand. Its role is to develop, grow, and promote basketball and participants of the game. BBNZ is run by a small national office based in Wellington and is strategically driven by a Board of Directors.

Media Contact:

James Craw, General Manager Communications

(+61) 204 014 4718

media@nz.basketball

USANA Signs Deal with Basketball New Zealand (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE USANA