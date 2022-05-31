Lookout to Showcase Data-Centric Cloud Security Solutions at RSA Conference 2022

Learn how to future-proof your data and cloud security – visit Lookout at North Hall, Booth #6356

SAN FRANCISCO, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lookout, Inc. , a leading provider of endpoint and cloud security solutions, today announced its full event schedule for RSA Conference 2022, taking place from June 6 - 9 at the Moscone Center in San Francisco.

While cloud connectivity has amplified security gaps, a cloud native, platform centric approach is the way organizations can keep pace with evolving, increasingly sophisticated threats. To prevent data leakage in this cloud-first era, organizations need a unified platform that protects users, devices, access and data across all applications and devices from any modern day cyber threats. The Lookout Security Platform safeguards an organization's data with security that goes everywhere the data goes — whether it's in a data center, public cloud or downloaded to an endpoint. With a unified platform, Lookout is integrating its endpoint security offering " Lookout Mobile Endpoint Security " with its Cloud Security or Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) technologies that includes Lookout Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB), Lookout Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) and Lookout Secure Web Gateway (SWG), Lookout enables organizations to make smart access decisions that mitigate threats, and protect sensitive data while enabling employees to access what they need.

Lookout Highlights at RSA Conference 2022:

Visit Lookout: During expo hours, stop by Booth #6356 in the North Hall for a demonstration of how Lookout, a Visionary in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Security Service Edge (SSE)1, can secure your cloud data along its entire data path. Visitors can also get their badges scanned for a free one-year subscription of Lookout Mobile Endpoint Security , and a chance to win daily prizes such as a Meta Quest 2 virtual reality headset and custom Converse sneakers.

Booth Presentations: Lookout will offer in-booth sessions to showcase how the Lookout Security Platform can solve your most critical data-centric cloud security challenges.

Lookout booth demos include:

Protect & Empower Your Hybrid Workforce: See how Lookout promotes collaboration amongst your remote workforce, while protecting them from all modern day cyber threats.





Secure Access to Private Apps: See how Lookout provides seamless and secure Zero Trust access to your private enterprise applications while mitigating the risk of a data breach.





Protect Your Data: See how Lookout provides you with visibility into your user activities, data and applications so that you can apply unified data and threat protection policies across your multi-cloud environments..

Lookout solutions can also be found in alliance partners booths in the North Hall as well including Ivanti, Juniper Networks, Microsoft and VMware.

Lookout+Microsoft: Zero Trust Protection from Endpoint-to-Cloud, Microsoft North Hall booth, June 7 , 5:00-6:00pm

Expert Session: Tyler Croak, Principal Strategist at Lookout, will discuss how Lookout goes above and beyond competitors to deliver a unified platform for cloud and endpoint security that's equipped to confront and adapt to the modern threat environment.

Session: Lookout: Data-Centric Cloud Security

Speaker: Tyler Croak

Date: Tuesday, June 7 at 4:10 p.m. PT

Location: Moscone Center, North Briefing Center, Room BC-T125

Additional resources:

About Lookout

Lookout is a leading provider of endpoint and cloud security solutions. Our mission is to secure and empower our digital future in a privacy-focused world where mobility and cloud are essential to all we do for work and play. We enable consumers and employees to protect their data, and to securely stay connected without violating their privacy and trust. Lookout is trusted by millions of consumers, the largest enterprises and government agencies, and partners such as AT&T, Verizon, VMware, Vodafone, Microsoft, Google, and Apple. Headquartered in San Francisco, Lookout has offices in Amsterdam, Boston, London, Sydney, Tokyo, Toronto and Washington, D.C. To learn more, visit www.lookout.com and follow Lookout on its blog , LinkedIn , and Twitter .

