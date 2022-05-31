InventHelp Inventor Develops Pillow to Enhance Spiritual & Physical Comfort (AUP-942)

PITTSBURGH, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a comforting accessory to provide users with hope, strength and religious inspiration," said an inventor, from Poteet, Texas, "so I invented the PRAYER PILLOW. My design could also increase physical comfort while praying at home or in church."

The invention provides a unique pillow to enhance spiritual and physical comfort. In doing so, it helps to reduce discomfort when sitting or kneeling at church. It also offers religious inspiration and it could provide added peace and comfort during difficult times. The invention features an eye-catching design that is easy to use and transport so it is ideal for religious individuals. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Austin sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-AUP-942, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

