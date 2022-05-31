InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Toggle Bolt and Anchor System (ASP-129)

PITTSBURGH, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved toggle bolt and anchor system that would be easier to install," said an inventor, from San Antonio, Texas, "so I invented the E Z TOGGLE. My design could make DIY and home improvement projects less frustrating."

The invention offers a more convenient alternative to conventional toggle bolt and anchor assemblies. In doing so, it enables the unit to penetrate materials such as sheetrock, wood, plaster, etc. It also allows for accurate placement and installation of the unit. As a result, it saves time and effort. The invention features a practical design that is easy to install so it is ideal for households, trade workers, carpenters, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Austin sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-ASP-129, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

