IFOY nominee Locus Robotics continues successful expansion and introduces new AMRs to its intelligent warehouse execution platform for end-to-end optimization

Expanded product line adds heavier payload capability to address new use cases with flexible and coordinated, multi-bot integration with fast ROI.

AMSTERDAM, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Locus Robotics, the leader in autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) for fulfillment warehouses, and 2022 IFOY nominee announced its expanded line of warehouse AMRs. These new form factors join the Locus Origin robot to form a comprehensive family of AMRs that meet a broad range of warehouse use cases from ecommerce, case-picking, and pallet-picking to scenarios requiring larger, heavier payloads to support the full range of product movement needs in today's fulfillment and distribution warehouses.

"The new LocusBots allow us to further help our clients alleviate significant labor challenges and achieve optimal productivity by using the right bot for the job," said Rick Faulk, CEO of Locus Robotics. "Locus continues to be the proven leader in developing highly productive and innovative AMR technology that efficiently solves our customers' needs for total warehouse optimization, while delivering a fast time to value."

The LocusBots are fully integrated within LocusOne, the intelligent, multi-bot warehouse orchestration platform that delivers predictable, efficient, and scalable productivity and cost optimization for all product movement within the four walls of the warehouse. The platform seamlessly centralizes and coordinates a dynamic, multi-bot fleet while also providing detailed, forward-looking, and actionable business intelligence and reporting for effective management and planning.

All LocusBots will be available through the company's all-inclusive, Robots-as-a-Service (RaaS) pricing model and can be added to existing and new workflows, enabling operations to dynamically scale and adapt to changing market demands.

"The extended product family cements Locus's position as the international industry AMR leader for the automation and digitalization of warehouses, distribution, and fulfillment centers," said Denis Niezgoda, Vice President, Europe. "As operators work to meet increasing order volumes, labor shortages, and rising consumer expectations, Locus AMRs are able to deliver the right robot for the job to meet current – and future – market demands."

About Locus Robotics

Locus Robotics' revolutionary, multi-bot solution incorporates powerful and intelligent autonomous mobile robots that operate collaboratively with human workers to dramatically improve piece-handling productivity 2X to 3x, with less labor compared to traditional piece handling systems. This award-winning solution helps retailers, 3PLs, and specialty warehouses efficiently meet and exceed the increasingly complex and demanding requirements of fulfillment environments, easily integrating into existing warehouse infrastructures and greenfield, new builds without disrupting workflows. With headquarters in Wilmington, MA (USA) and Amsterdam, Locus Robotics is a member of the Inc. 500. For more information, visit www.locusrobotics.com.

