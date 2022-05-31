Humanity Forward Applauds Blockchain Resolution Introduced at US Conference of Mayors

WASHINGTON , May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Humanity Forward applauds the introduction of a bipartisan resolution in the US Conference of Mayors recognizing the potential of blockchain technology to create unique opportunities for communities across America to grow their economies and create jobs. The US Conference of Mayors (USCM) is the largest national organization representing mayors of America's largest cities.

A bipartisan group of mayors call for "direct and coherent guidelines for the testing, adoption" of blockchain tech.

As blockchain expands and grows exponentially, a bipartisan group of mayors is calling for "direct and coherent guidelines for the testing, adoption, and use of technologies" that both protects consumers and fosters the growing innovation and vast potential of the emerging technology.

"It's critical that families and communities across the country begin to understand blockchain's actual potential and tangible impacts, " said Paolo Mastrangelo, Humanity Forward's Head of Policy & Government Affairs. "We applaud this bipartisan group of leaders for their efforts to help Americans to better understand the potentially enormous socio-economic benefits that these emerging technologies can provide."

"There has never been a more opportune time to embrace technologies that enhance government services and stimulate local economies," said Mayor Hillary Schieve of Reno, Nevada, the second Vice President of the USCM, and a cosponsor of the resolution. "This resolution seeks to lay the groundwork for measures that bring blockchain technology to our cities in a safe, accessible way."

"We are only beginning to see the potential for blockchain technologies," said Mayor Steve Williams of Huntington, West Virginia. "Cities across the nation can experience benefits as far ranging as expanded internet access and improved supply chains."

The resolution notes that Blockchain has the potential to "provide tools for cities to innovate, to streamline operations, functions, and to better deliver public services and increased access to opportunity for businesses and families." However it also notes that it is "increasingly clear that there needs to be direct and coherent guidelines for the testing, adoption, and use of technologies built on blockchains in a safe, transparent manner that protects consumers and businesses."

Additional co-sponsors include Mayors Cavalier Johnson of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Regina Romero of Tucson, Arizona, John Giles of Mesa, Arizona, and Sam Liccardo of San Jose, California, the nation's tenth largest city.

The US Conference of Mayors Annual meeting will take place in Reno from June 3-6.

Humanity Forward is a 501(c)(4) nonprofit organization dedicated to building bipartisan coalitions to advance the economic interests of the American people through federal policy. Uniquely positioned as America's fastest growing, altruistic advocacy organization, our mission is to advance evidence-based policies designed to strengthen families, generate economic growth, and end poverty.

