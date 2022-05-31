CREFC to Host Inaugural Sustainability Summit As Part of its Annual Conference

Annual Conference will feature speakers from Wells Fargo, J.P. Morgan and Blackstone Real Estate

NEW YORK, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The CRE Finance Council (CREFC), the industry trade association that exclusively represents the $5 trillion commercial and multifamily real estate finance industry, is pleased to announce that its Annual Conference will convene in New York City on June 13-15, 2022. Industry powerhouse Kara McShane, Head of Commercial Real Estate, Managing Director and Executive Vice President of Wells Fargo & Company, will open the conference, sharing her outlook on commercial real estate finance and where she sees opportunity in the second half of 2022.

New this year, CREFC will host its first Sustainability Summit as part of the Annual Conference programming on June 15. The full day will focus on the ever-evolving topic of sustainability and ESG in commercial real estate from a variety of perspectives, with featured speakers Marilyn Ceci, Managing Director and Senior Advisor to the Center for Carbon Transition at J.P. Morgan, and Eric Duchon, Managing Director, Global Head of ESG for Blackstone Real Estate, opening the day with a fireside chat on the state of ESG in commercial real estate finance and the opportunities and challenges ahead for the industry.

The conference will feature a keynote luncheon with actor, comedian, producer and Saturday Night Live cast member Kenan Thompson. Other featured panels during the Conference and Sustainability Summit include:

A View from the Trading Desk: Navigating Volatile Times

Market 360: State of CRE Finance

Tech, Tech Boom: Where PropTech and FinTech Meet for CRE

Election and Policy Outlooks for CRE

Owning Sustainability: Managing the ESG Revolution

Sustainable Lending: Opportunities and Pitfalls

Industry Leaders Roundtable

CREFC Forum Meetings

Young Professionals Track

When: June 13-15, 2022 Where: The New York Marriott Marquis

1535 Broadway

New York, NY, 10036 Registration: https://www.crefc.org/June2022

Live stream attendance options are available.

"We are coming together at such a critical time for commercial real estate finance as industry participants continue to navigate historical levels of inflation, rising interest rates and overall uncertainty in the market," said Lisa Pendergast, Executive Director, CREFC. "Additionally, as ESG becomes an increasingly important consideration in commercial real estate finance, we are thrilled to dedicate an entire day of our conference to this topic, hosting our first Sustainability Summit and hearing from leading industry voices as the impact of climate risk and other environmental factors influence real estate financing and investment activity. I look forward to a series of riveting discussions throughout the conference."

To learn more about CREFC's upcoming conferences and events, please visit: https://www.crefc.org/events

About CREFC

The CRE Finance Council (CREFC) is the trade association for the commercial real estate finance industry with member firms including balance sheet and securitized lenders, loan and bond investors, private equity firms, servicers and rating agencies, among others. CREFC promotes liquidity, transparency, and efficiency in the commercial real estate finance markets, and acts as a legislative and regulatory advocate for the industry, playing a vital role in setting market standards and best practices, and providing education for market participants.

