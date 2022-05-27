Truist CFO to present at the Morgan Stanley US Financials, Payments & CRE Conference

Published: May. 27, 2022 at 10:00 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) today announced that Chief Financial Officer Daryl Bible will present at the Morgan Stanley US Financials, Payments & CRE Conference at 10:15 a.m. ET on Monday, June 13, 2022, in New York City.

A live audio webcast will be available the day of the event at ir.truist.com under Events & Presentations. A replay of the webcast will be available on the website for 30 days.

About Truist

Truist Financial Corporation is a purpose-driven financial services company committed to inspiring and building better lives and communities. Truist has leading market share in many high-growth markets in the country. The company offers a wide range of services including retail, small business and commercial banking; asset management; capital markets; commercial real estate; corporate and institutional banking; insurance; mortgage; payments; specialized lending; and wealth management. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Truist is a top 10 U.S. commercial bank with total assets of $544 billion as of March 31, 2022. Truist Bank, Member FDIC. Learn more at Truist.com.

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/truist-cfo-to-present-at-the-morgan-stanley-us-financials-payments--cre-conference-301556680.html

SOURCE Truist Financial Corporation

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.