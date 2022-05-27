Rightway Achieves HITRUST CSF® SOC 2 Certification Delivering the Highest Standards of Security to Its Clients and Members

HITRUST CSF Certification validates Rightway's commitment to maintaining the highest level of rigor around data security

NEW YORK, May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rightway, a healthcare company revolutionizing care navigation and pharmacy benefits, today announced that its practices meet HITRUST Cyber Security Framework (CSF) requirements.

HITRUST CSF certified status demonstrates that Rightway's care navigation and PBM solutions have met key regulations and industry-defined requirements and that the company is appropriately managing risk. This achievement places Rightway in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned this certification. By including federal and state regulations, standards, and frameworks, and incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST Assurance Program helps organizations address security and data protection challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls.

"Security and privacy are of utmost importance for Rightway, our clients, our partners, and our members," said Karim Beldjilali, Director of Security at Rightway. "The HITRUST CSF Assurance Program has become the gold standard for the healthcare industry. Our certification is an example of our dedication to being a security leader."

Rightway's consumer-centric care navigation and pharmacy benefit management (PBM) solutions provide a clinical, concierge "front door" to healthcare for over one million members. Employers, TPAs, health plans, and coalitions partner with Rightway to fundamentally improve their employees' healthcare experience while significantly reducing costs. Its mobile-first care navigation platform is led by clinical guides who navigate members through their entire healthcare journey, and has been proven by a third-party actuarial analysis to lower healthcare costs by 15%. Rightway's transparent PBM dismantles the traditional model, unlocking margin trapped in the supply chain and delivering it back to plan sponsors and members. Effective pharmacy navigation and better utilization management enables Rightway clients to save an average of 18% in first year pharmacy spending.

About Rightway

Rightway is the leader in driving healthcare value for everyone, everywhere. Its care navigation and new-to-the-world PBM platforms guide members to the highest quality care and medication, leading to better care and happier people at a lower cost. Using the mobile app, employees connect with live, clinical guides who assist them with all their healthcare needs - from finding a great doctor to understanding their medication, from support on billing issues to benefits education. Companies choose Rightway for its smart clinical navigation, best-in-class technology, and lightest implementation lift, all resulting in higher ROI for clients and happier, healthier employees. For more information, please visit www.rightwayhealthcare.com .

