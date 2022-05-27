ProfNet Expert Alerts for May 27, 2022 Also in This Edition: Media Industry News

NEW YORK, May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Below are experts from the ProfNet network who are available to discuss timely issues in your coverage area.

Reproductive Health and Healthcare Access for Women

Blockchain, NFTs, Decentralized Applications

Journalist - Renewable Fuels Markets Editor, OPIS in United States – Dow Jones (TX)

Research Editor – Dow Jones (NJ)

Saundra Pelletier

Chair, Chief Executive Officer, President, and Executive Director

Evofem Biosciences, a company revolutionizing women's healthcare with game-changing products meeting the unmet sexual and reproductive needs of women

"Women should have access to the best healthcare that puts them in control of their bodies, relationships, and futures. When it comes to sexual and reproductive health, a woman's right to safe accessible care is essential to an equal society. Through my work in the business and non-profit areas of healthcare, I've seen how important it is for us to make our voices heard and advocate for a woman's right to make her own healthcare decisions."

With more than 30 years of experience in women's health, Saundra Pelletier is a passionate force of energy who blends substance and excitement with straight talk and refreshing opinions. She is a champion of women's rights and strong advocate for reproductive health. She is a compelling speaker who can address a myriad of topics including: Reproductive health issues, Healthcare access, Female leadership and empowerment, Mentorship, Marketing to women

https://www.linkedin.com/in/saundra-pelletier/

Website: https://www.evofem.com

Media contact: Hadley Kerr, hadley.kerr@edelman.com

Nik Kalyani

CEO

Decentology

Mr. Nik Kalyani, CEO of Decentology, is available to talk on various topics related to blockchain technology, such as:

How can web2 developers transition to web3 development?

The growth and future of NFTs

The future of decentralized applications

Mainstream adoption of blockchain applications

https://www.linkedin.com/in/techbubble/

Website: https://www.decentology.com/

Media contact: Sonya Trivedi, sonya@decentology.com

