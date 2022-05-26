Vonage Leads the 2022 CPaaS Omdia Universe Report

Company Ranked in Top Position on Customer Experience and Solutions Capability

HOLMDEL, N.J., May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vonage (Nasdaq: VG), a global leader in cloud communications helping businesses accelerate their digital transformation, has been named the Leader in the Omdia Universe: Selecting a CPaaS Platform 2022* report. Omdia calls out the strength of Vonage's CPaaS platform, its community of more than one million registered developers, wide geographic reach, enterprise-grade services, and robust global communications network.

Noting Vonage's history as a pioneer in the Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) space, Omdia also recognizes the Company for its prominent status as a global leader in providing a cloud-based communications platform and applications, like unified communications and contact center, to enterprises.

Also noted is Vonage's strong and steady growth in its CPaaS business, reporting a 42% increase for 2021, as well as its ability to integrate with the power of the full Vonage Communications Platform (VCP) to provide enterprise communications solutions. VCP is a unique and powerful combination of CPaaS, Unified Communications, Contact Center and Conversational Commerce solutions, all of which are increasingly critical for businesses to perform better, connect easier and create more meaningful customer engagement.

Pamela Clark-Dickson, Principal Analyst, Advanced Messaging and Communications for Omdia, commented: "In this increasingly digital world, CPaaS capabilities have become a must for businesses across industries that want to make meaningful connections with customers and to keep those loyalties in an incredibly competitive landscape. Vonage has been ranked as a leader in the Omdia Universe because it scored highly across a range of categories for its CPaaS capabilities, including APIs, value-added services and packaged solutions, access and integration, and use cases, among others."

The Leader in CPaaS

As one of the largest CPaaS vendors by revenue, Vonage is a Market Leader taking the top spot in eight of the ten categories that Omdia scored, including access and integrations, use cases, and partnerships with the highest results coming from APIs (95%) and technical support (92%). Just as important, Vonage scored big with its customers in Recommendation, as well as Product and Vendor Experience. Overall, Vonage placed ahead of competitors with the leading total Capability Score derived from top marks in Solution Breadth, Solution Innovation and Strategy / Roadmap.

"We are honored to be recognized as a leader by Omdia for the breadth and depth of our CPaaS offerings and for the way we are leveraging the full power of the Vonage Communications Platform," said Rory Read, Vonage CEO. "With our CPaaS platform, our vast developer community has the APIs to develop an unlimited number of enterprise-focused communications use cases to create better engagement and experiences for their customers. It is powerful for developers and can provide businesses with powerful and disruptive solutions for their industries."

Building on CPaaS

By leveraging Vonage communications APIs to embed programmable capabilities - Video, Voice, Chat, Messaging, Verification, and AI - into existing products, workflows and systems, including Vonage Business Communications and Vonage Contact Center, businesses can build better relationships with customers across the entire journey to serve them better and drive revenue.

The Omdia Universe also calls out Vonage's ability to continue to build upon the strength of its CPaaS platform and Communications API capabilities through the acquisitions of conversational AI platform, Over.ai and conversational commerce solution, Jumper.ai. A natural extension of the Vonage API portfolio, Conversational Commerce enables businesses to drive customer engagement and business growth, turn conversations into sales, communicate with customers on the channels they prefer, and elevate the customer journey with orchestrated omnichannel experiences - all within the single, integrated Vonage Communications Platform.

*Omdia Universe: Selecting a CPaaS Platform Provider 2022, Pamela Clark-Dickson, May 25, 2022.

About Vonage

Vonage , a global cloud communications leader, helps businesses accelerate their digital transformation. Vonage's Communications Platform is fully programmable and allows for the integration of Video, Voice, Chat, Messaging, AI and Verification into existing products, workflows and systems. Vonage's fully programmable unified communications and contact center applications are built from the Vonage platform and enable companies to transform how they communicate and operate from the office or remotely - providing the flexibility required to create meaningful engagements.

Vonage is headquartered in New Jersey, with offices throughout the United States, Europe, Israel and Asia. To follow Vonage on Twitter, please visit www.twitter.com/vonage . To become a fan on Facebook, go to facebook.com/vonage . To subscribe on YouTube, visit youtube.com/vonage .

To learn more about Vonage, visit https://www.vonage.com/ .

