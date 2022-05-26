Thousand Trails Amps Up the Annual 100 Days of Camping Campaign for 2022

#100DaysofCamping Celebrates the 2022 Summer Camping Season

CHICAGO, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Thousand Trails begins the eighth annual #100DaysofCamping promotion on Memorial Day weekend, as the summer-long, 100-day challenge has been amped up this season for campers across the country.

Providing 100+ days of camping between Memorial Day and Labor Day, Thousand Trails celebrates these days of summer as the #100DaysofCamping. Guests are encouraged to take part in the #100DaysofCamping campaign as a promise to slow down, get back to basics, enjoy the great outdoors, and reconnect with what matters most: Nature, friends, family, and yourself.

With the #100DaysofCamping photo contest, each guest of Thousand Trails campgrounds will have an opportunity to take part in the campaign's monthly themed giveaways. Participants can share their camping photos to their social media and tag #100DaysofCamping to qualify for the prizes, including a grand prize package featuring a one-year Thousand Trails Camping Pass, complete with all five zones and the Trails Collection (valued at $1,240), and a $500 REI® gift card.

"This is Thousand Trails' eighth season celebrating the #100DaysofCamping campaign and our campgrounds will be filled with fun events and activities for our guests," said Pat Zamora, vice president of marketing for Thousand Trails. "This summer we're creating special opportunities for our many loyal members and guests who enter the contest in hopes of making their camping season especially memorable."

As part of the celebration, Thousand Trails has teamed up with camping industry leaders like Outdoorsy to deliver additional prizes for June's National Outdoors month. Guests of the nationally renowned campground network will have a host of activities planned throughout the #100DaysofCamping with additional prizes that include environmentally friendly and pet-friendly themed packages, along with other Thousand Trails camping pass memberships.

About Thousand Trails

Thousand Trails provides top RV resorts and campgrounds in North America with over 80 locations in 23 states and British Columbia, Canada. Thousand Trails and their affiliates offer RV and outdoor recreation enthusiasts opportunities to enjoy the outdoors in top vacation destinations, complemented with amenities and activities for the whole family. For more information, please visit ThousandTrails.com. Official rules for the 2022 #100DaysofCamping photo contest can be found here.

