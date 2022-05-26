Summer Fun and Adventure Abound at Virginia's Mountain Lake Lodge for Family Time Together

PEMBROKE, Va., May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The award-wining Mountain Lake Lodge – located amid a 2,600-acre nature preserve and bird sanctuary with 22 miles of hiking and biking trails in Virginia's Blue Ridge Mountains – has long been popular for reunions and family time together. Away from the noise and hubbub but convenient to such major cities as Richmond, Baltimore and Washington, D.C., the resort provides exceptional outdoor activities and experiences – a virtual paradise for family vacationers. In addition, Mountain Lake Lodge or "Kellerman's" is where the iconic movie Dirty Dancing was filmed 35 years ago.

Mountain Lake Lodge, located in Pembroke, Va., convenient to such major cities as Richmond, Baltimore and Washington, D.C. Photo credit: Dan Mirolli (PRNewswire)

"Mountain Lake Lodge is a real destination steeped in history and the ideal place for loved ones to reconnect for adventure and myriad family-oriented activities, regional arts and culture," said Heidi Stone, president and CEO of the resort. "You can virtually bring your kids to a place where time has stopped and go back to traditional family fun and nostalgia, telling stories around a campfire with marshmallows and s'mores."

Families begin their adventure at Mountain Lake Outfitters, the focal point for planning some of the best hiking and mountain biking near the Appalachian Trail, and kayaking and canoeing on the nearby New River. Outfitter staff provide guided Gator Tours and hikes, the Escape Room, and sports ball and equipment rentals for everything from badminton and archery, to beach volleyball and other activities. Dirty Dancing memorabilia, apparel, and local arts and crafts are also available.

Mountain Lake's Adventure Center highlights Treetop Adventures, the exciting aerial course featuring zip-lines, high ropes, sky bridges, swings and rope ladders, geared for all levels. There is also 3D Archery, Archery Tag and Bubble Ball. Clays at the Overlook offers lessons for both novices and experienced shooters, and "5-Stand" – five separate shooting stations and seven different targets.

Meanwhile, Dirty Dancing afficionados can enjoy scavenger hunts, self-guided tours that highlight filming locations, lawn games, screenings of the original film, and more.

Now, the resort is offering three family packages through Labor Day, with rates starting at $239 per night:

Summer Breeze makes the most of family vacation time with an extended weekend getaway and three nights for the price of two.

Stay and Play highlights the new zero-entry pool complex, with a two-night stay for up to four, lunch poolside and breakfast at Harvest Restaurant.

The Real Vacation Package includes a four-night stay, $100 credit at Mary's Market, Treetops Adventure passes for four, and $500 resort credit for meals, shopping and activities.

In addition, there are seasonal events featuring live music, barbecues, and holiday dinners and buffets. The upcoming July 1 to 4 Independence Day Package includes a three-night stay with breakfast, and Independence Day celebration with barbecue on the lawn, live music and spectacular fireworks show.

For reservations, visit www.mtnlakelodge.com or call 540-626-7121 for group and reunion information.

