KNOWN NAMED PAID MEDIA AOR FOR SESAME WORKSHOP

NEW YORK, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Strategic marketing innovator Known has been named Media AOR for Sesame Workshop, deepening the relationship with the nonprofit educational organization behind Sesame Street. Working closely with Sesame Workshop's audience development team, Known will handle all account management and execution for domestic paid media campaigns.

Known will continue and further its work with the Sesame Workshop team to establish benchmarks for a range of upcoming campaign goals and will help optimize SEM and SEO strategy across the organization's web properties.

"When choosing an agency to handle such a critical marketing function, we wanted one that could seamlessly integrate with our team and take things to the next level," said Samantha Maltin, EVP and CMO, Sesame Workshop. "We look forward to tapping into Known's unique operating system as they oversee Sesame Workshop's domestic digital media buying and planning."

Known began working with Sesame Workshop in 2020 on a variety of strategic marketing initiatives, including audience research and data strategy, the development of data infrastructure across dozens of global sources, and an intelligence platform that aggregates 10 billion rows of such data into insights dashboards now used by the entire organization.

Known's work with Sesame Workshop also included crafting messaging to reach the broadest range of potential donors to support the extension of its donor base; launching the first-ever, always-on campaign for Sesame Workshop's social channels, including the relaunch of Sesame Studios; and both expanding and refining audience targeting for Sesame Street in Communities content bundles, to maximize reach and impact. Additionally, Known's creative studio developed the motion graphics for Sesame Street's 50th anniversary and will now develop and produce ads for Sesame Workshop's rapidly growing individual giving campaign as part of their retained services.

"It is an honor to be working with such a beloved and storied brand like Sesame Street," said Kern Schireson, CEO of Known. "We're so proud of what they stand for and are so thrilled to broaden our relationship with Sesame Workshop and work closely with their incredible in-house teams to engage the attention of Sesame Street's dedicated audiences aligned with their important mission."

