Giving Paws Launches High Quality Pet Products Dedicated to Supporting Homeless Pets

LOS ANGELES, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Giving Paws, a new LA-based pet supply company, is offering unique products for cats and dogs that are affordable, functional and durable with an added benefit — dedication to animal welfare. Every purchase will support local shelters and rescues with the goal of improving conditions and quality of life as animals await their forever homes. Giving Paws will donate 20% of their profits to animal rescues, starting with organizations in Los Angeles.

Three dogs sitting politely for a photo attached to different colored vegan leather Giving Paws leashes (PRNewswire)

Every purchase supports shelters and rescues to help improve quality of life as animals await their forever homes.

"Our products fill the practical needs of pet owners and are based on the knowledge of pet-care professionals," said Giving Paws founder, Gina Castagnozzi. "Our mission is to offer top-quality items that improve life for pets and their owners, while giving back to their local animal communities."

The products offered through Giving Paws were developed by Castagnozzi, who has worked with dogs professionally for over 10 years. It was through her professional work with dogs that she was introduced to the world of rescue. In her time volunteering with shelters and rescues, Castagnozzi observed the challenges of overcrowding and underfunding that these organizations face. She has combined her professional expertise with her compassion to found Giving Paws and create its product line.

Giving Paws cat and dog products are available online at givingpaws.com and at select independent pet stores throughout Los Angeles. Items include:

Vegan leather collars and leashes

Plant-based dog waste bags

Compostable, plant-based and plastic-free dog waste bag dispensers

Original design blankets made of soft Sherpa and polyester printed fleece

Other products including padded reflective nylon collars, quick-release martingale dog collars, padded reflective nylon dog leashes with traffic handles, colorful cat collars, leashes, and harness sets, and dog bandanas, including "adopt me" options for purchase to send as gifts to shelters, will be available in late summer/early fall 2022.

Giving Paws was created out of a deeply rooted love for all animals and a passion to help those who need it most. We are committed to supporting shelters and rescues across the country through monetary donations made from the sale of top-quality pet products developed by the people who use them most. Together, we can make a difference in the lives of homeless pets. For more information, please visit givingpaws.com.

Giving Paws logo (PRNewswire)

