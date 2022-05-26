Epson to Unveil New SCARA Robots at Automate 2022

Epson to Showcase Live High-Tech Automation Solution Demos and Present Industry Insights on Manufacturing Considerations for Automation Success

MEDIA ALERT:

Who: Epson Robots, the #1 SCARA robot manufacturer in the world, will be demonstrating its lineup of robotic solutions at Automate in booth #2018.



What: As the automation industry continues to grow, manufacturers are seeking robot solutions that offer the highest levels of performance. To meet the need for high-end automation, Epson will debut their new high-power-density SCARA robots which deliver next-level performance and flexibility. Automate attendees will have the opportunity to experience live product demonstrations of these new SCARA robots, in addition to product introductions and overviews of their 6-Axis robots, integrated Vision Guide and IntelliFlex™ Parts Feeding Systems, and ColorWorks® label printer.





Epson's event participation and live booth demos will include:

Automate Presentation: "Why Automate? Manufacturing Consideration in Today's 'New Normal'" – Scott Marsic , Epson Robots group product manager, will explore the "how" and "why" of automation and help decision makers evaluate the role of robotics and manufacturing within their business. Topics will include changes to customer pain points, onshoring and near-shoring impacts, market trends, and top insights for automation project success.

No-Code Industrial Automation Robot Programming – Epson will demonstrate its no-code, easy-to-use Epson RC+® Express visual development software. Featuring a simple, visual-based teaching environment, Epson RC+ Express is ideal for new users to implement industrial robot solutions quickly and easily, including common pick-and-place, palletizing and depalletizing applications.

High-Performance Parts-Feeding Solution – Experience parts feeding made simple with an integrated solution powered by Epson robots, IntelliFlex software and Vision Guide. Featuring dual IntelliFlex 240 parts feeders, this demo will showcase a simple pick and place operation with multiple feeders and multiple components per feeder to illustrate the ultimate in flexibility of the system. The IntelliFlex lineup has four feeder sizes and can handle a variety of parts from 3mm to 150mm with optional anti-roll, anti-stick and medical grade tray configurations.

Integrated Productivity Systems – This booth demo will showcase label handling with the VT6L robot and ColorWorks CW-C6000P on-demand label printer, to print and apply product, warning, and shipping labels from a single printer. Offering label placement flexibility and precision for packaging, Epson's ColorWorks printers are ideal for part identification, visual management and displaying product pictures on packaging.



When: Automate will take place Monday, June 6 to Wednesday, June 8 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. EDT and Thursday, June 9 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. EDT. Marsic's "Why Automate? Manufacturing Consideration in Today's 'New Normal'" presentation will take place on Wednesday, June 8 from 8 to 8:45 a.m. EDT, and registration is required.



Where: Huntington Place, located in Detroit, Mich.; Epson booth #2018



Why: Epson is dedicated to helping both new and experienced automation professionals succeed by providing essential information and education and by delivering the latest robot technologies and innovations required to meet their factory automation needs. For more information, visit www.epsonrobots.com.

About Epson Robots

Epson Robots is a global leader in PC-controlled precision factory automation, with well over 100,000 units sold worldwide1 and a product line of hundreds of models of easy-to-use SCARA and 6-Axis robots based on a common PC-based platform. Building on a four-decade heritage, Epson Robots today delivers robots for precision assembly and material handling applications in the aerospace, appliance, automotive, biotechnology, consumer product, electronics, food processing, medical device, pharmaceutical, plastics, semiconductor, and telecommunication industries. For more information, visit www.epsonrobots.com, or follow our Spotlight page on LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/epson-america-robots-/)

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to co-creating sustainability and enriching communities by leveraging its efficient, compact, and precision technologies and digital technologies to connect people, things, and information. The company is focused on solving societal issues through innovations in home and office printing, commercial and industrial printing, manufacturing, visual and lifestyle. Epson's goal is to become carbon negative and eliminate use of exhaustible underground resources such as oil and metal by 2050.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of around JPY 1 trillion. global.epson.com/

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com . You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook ( facebook.com/Epson ), Twitter ( twitter.com/EpsonAmerica ), YouTube ( youtube.com/epsonamerica ), and Instagram ( instagram.com/EpsonAmerica ).

1 Epson internal sales data through 2020.

EPSON, ColorWorks and Epson RC+ are registered trademarks and EPSON Exceed Your Vision is a registered logomark of Seiko Epson Corporation. IntelliFlex is a trademark of Epson America, Inc.

