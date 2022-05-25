Wing Zone Partners with Miso Robotics to Standardize Flippy 2 into all Future Restaurant Builds

Fast-casual brand signs first-of-its-kind statement of intent to embrace back-of-house automation

PASADENA, Calif., May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Wing Zone – one of the nation's leading fast-casual brands serving made-to-order flavor-packed chicken wings – announced a partnership with Miso Robotics – the company transforming the restaurant industry with robotics and intelligent automation – to make Flippy 2 a part of the chain's standard build for all future restaurant locations. Wing Zone is the first fast-casual brand in the world to spec food robotics into its operations at this level.

"With over 100 new shops in our current development pipeline, our technology roadmap relies heavily on strategic partnerships with companies like Miso, a pioneer in the field of food automation, that has the knowledge, data and resources to design robotics solutions that maximize our efficiency and provide a better overall customer experience," said David Bloom, Chief Development and Operating Officer of Wing Zone. "Our industry is in dire need of automation, and we are more than ready to deploy it at scale to continue growing our business."

The partnership comes in parallel with the recently announced Wing Zone Labs – a franchisee of Wing Zone that will also support the brand's overall corporate innovation efforts. Wing Zone Labs will deploy Flippy at its twenty forthcoming Southern California locations to handle the frying station for chicken wings and other fried menu items.

"We couldn't be more excited to announce a truly groundbreaking partnership with Wing Zone to incorporate back-of-house automation into all of its future restaurants from this point forward," said Mike Bell, CEO of Miso Robotics. "No other brand has accepted automation to this degree, and we don't take their trust in us lightly. We want to establish Wing Zone as the franchise of the future, and this is just the first step in doing so."

Miso Robotics is primarily funded by individual investors and is one of the most successful crowdfund stories in history. With over 18,000 shareholders, the company has raised more than $50MM in crowdfunding to date and is currently in their Series E round, which kicked off with a market valuation of $500 million. To invest in Miso Robotics, visit: https://invest.misorobotics.com/.

Founded in 1993, Wing Zone is an international fast-casual restaurant franchise known for its cooked-to-order, flavor-fused chicken wings and tenders. Wing Zone's award-winning flavors are available at more than 31 locations in North America and its 30 restaurants internationally. For more information, visit www.wingzone.com. Like Wing Zone on Facebook, follow on Twitter or Instagram.

Miso Robotics is revolutionizing commercial foodservice through intelligent automation solutions that solve some of the largest gaps in back-of-house kitchen operations. Ready to make an immediate financial impact on a restaurant's bottom line, Miso's AI-driven platform incorporates robotics, machine learning, computer vision and data analytics to power and develop its breakthrough products, including: Flippy 2, CookRight and Sippy.

With real industry knowledge and learnings accrued through brand partnerships over its first five years, Miso's products are constantly evolving to drive consistency, increase productivity, reduce costs and improve the overall dining experience. Miso is now accepting new investors for its Series E round. To invest in the future of restaurant automation, visit: https://invest.misorobotics.com.

