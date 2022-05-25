RCI Announces 26th Consecutive Quarterly Cash Dividend

HOUSTON, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RICK) announced today it has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per common share for the Fiscal 2022 third quarter ending June 30, 2022. The 3Q22 dividend is payable June 29, 2022, to holders of record June 15, 2022, with an ex-dividend date of June 14, 2022. This marks RCI's 26th consecutive quarterly cash dividend.

About RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RICK) www.rcihospitality.com

With more than 50 units, RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, is the country's leading company in adult nightclubs and sports bars/restaurants. Clubs in New York City, Chicago, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, Miami, Minneapolis, Denver, St. Louis, Charlotte, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Louisville, and other markets operate under brand names such as Rick's Cabaret, XTC, Club Onyx, Vivid Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, and Scarlett's Cabaret. Sports bars/restaurants operate under the brand name Bombshells Restaurant & Bar.

