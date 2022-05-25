Opera becomes the only major browser with both Free & Pro VPN solutions for serious data protection and powerful online security

OSLO, Norway, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Six years ago, Opera (NASDAQ: OPRA) became the first major browser to offer a free, unlimited, no log built-in browser VPN service. Opera is now expanding its security features with the new VPN Pro subscription service, a premium device-wide VPN that can also be used without installing a separate application. The new VPN Pro service is available for Opera for Android users. This makes Opera the only major browser with both a no-log, unlimited Free VPN for the browser and a device-wide VPN Pro solution, providing an additional level of data protection and powerful online security. The VPN Pro service is also already available in the Developer version of the Opera browser for desktop.

Protect your online privacy with VPN Pro (PRNewswire)

For more than 25 years, Opera has been a trusted industry leader, providing the best online experience with enhanced privacy and security.

"We know that VPN services have become an essential part of browsing, which is why we now offer both a Free and a Pro solution to our users. This makes it a unique proposal on the market," said Stefan Stjernelund, Product Director of Opera for Android.

Unique offer with Free and Pro VPN solutions

Standalone VPN applications that protect the entire device typically require users to take additional steps: to install the app, register an account, and integrate it with their system. Opera's goal, by contrast, has always been to keep online security simple & easy. For this reason, VPN Pro has been built into Opera's Android browser. Users can browse safely with a free, no-log, unlimited VPN that protects their browser, or users can protect their entire device with VPN Pro. The offering of both Free and Pro VPN services makes Opera's proposal unique on the market.

Stefan Stjernelund, Product Director of Opera for Android adds: "We have always focused on protecting our users' privacy with advanced built-in features aimed at keeping them safe when they surf the web. We have decided to expand that offering with a unique service that users have been asking for – both Free and Pro VPN solutions tailored to their needs. Now users can easily choose what suits them best and browse comfortably, knowing that their data is under powerful protection."

Choosing between Free and Pro VPN solutions

Opera's Free VPN is a built-in, unlimited and easy to use solution that protects users only when browsing through Opera. When users enable Free VPN, they create a private and encrypted connection between their mobile devices and a remote VPN server, using strong encryption algorithms. When active, the VPN hides the user's physical location, making it more difficult to track their online behavior. The Free VPN is a no-log service, which means that the VPN servers do not log or retain any activity data, further protecting user privacy. However, the number of locations and servers to choose from is limited, and the protection is available only when browsing through Opera.

VPN Pro satisfies the needs of those users who are looking for increased protection. It provides security to the entire device and protects up to 6 different Android devices within one subscription. User data stays safe behind a wall of next-generation encryption, no matter what application is used. Just like Opera's Free VPN, VPN Pro is a no-log service. It offers access to 3000+ private network servers in over 30 locations around the world, allowing users to download files and browse the web securely with a speedy VPN connection and unlimited bandwidth for their Android devices. There is no need to sacrifice speed for better security, since VPN Pro gives access to high-speed servers, so users can browse faster than ever. Additionally, users can run in data-saving mode alongside VPN Pro to ensure they never go overboard on their data.

How to get started

VPN Pro can be used on Android 6.0 and higher, by installing Opera for Android version 69. To enhance device security and safety, users can subscribe to Opera VPN Pro directly inside the Opera Browser on Android, following 5 simple steps: download the latest version of Opera for Android; upgrade to VPN Pro in the menu; choose the type of subscription; follow the payment steps through Google Play Store; enjoy a seamless and protected connection to the web!

With Opera VPN Pro, existing Opera users can easily subscribe using their Opera account, without the need to download another app or create another account. The pricing options vary from $1.99 to $5.99 per month (depending on the duration of the subscription) of VPN protection, making Opera VPN Pro one of the safest and most economical solutions on the market.

If a user ever needs any help with the service, Opera's team of industry-leading experts are always available to assist. Support can be easily reached through the Help Center or by Chat & Email support, both available here .

VPN Pro is currently available for users in the majority of markets around the globe. There is a 7-day free trial period and a 30-day money-back guarantee. The release also has a limited time offer pricing of $5.99 for one month, $2.99 per month with 6-months subscription, and $1.99 per month with 12-months subscription for VPN protection. To discover all the benefits, visit the dedicated VPN Pro page . For those wishing to protect their entire device with VPN Pro right now, a subscription is available here .

VPN Pro coming to all Opera browsers!

Opera is currently developing the VPN Pro service for its other browsers to ensure that users get serious data protection and powerful online security no matter which device they use. The new VPN Pro service is already available in the Developer version of the Opera browser for desktop. Read more here !

About Opera

Opera is a global web innovator with an active base of hundreds of millions of monthly active users who seek a better internet experience. Building on over 25 years of innovation that started with browser products, Opera is now leveraging its brand and highly engaged user base in order to expand its business into new segments. Today, Opera offers users around the world a range of products and services that include PC and mobile browsers, the newsreader Opera News, and apps dedicated to gaming, Web3 and e-commerce. Opera is headquartered in Oslo, Norway and listed on the NASDAQ stock exchange (OPRA). Download the Opera browsers from www.opera.com.

Free VS Pro VPN (PRNewswire)

Privacy for all users

(PRNewsfoto/Opera Limited) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Opera Limited