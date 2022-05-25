HOME RUN INN CONTINUES TO CELEBRATE 75TH ANNIVERSARY PARTNERING WITH CITY OF CHICAGO DEPARTMENT OF FAMILY AND SUPPORT SERVICES (DFSS)

FEEDS SENIORS DURING MAY OLDER AMERICANS MONTH

SUPERMARKETS IN 40 STATES STOCKED WITH LIMITED-EDITION 75TH ANNIVERSARY FROZEN PIZZA BOXES

10,000 pizzas to be distributed to Chicagoans in need throughout the year

CHICACO, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Home Run Inn, (HRI) the oldest family-owned pizza brand that has captured the hearts of Chicagoans since it opened its first tavern on the South Side, continues its 75th anniversary celebration with City of Chicago Department of Family and Support Services (DFSS) during May Older Americans Month, distributing to their five Regional Senior Centers and 15 satellite centers throughout Chicago.

Today, the kick-off of week-long Home Run Inn pizza parties, was held at the Regional Service Centers, at the Southwest Regional Senior Center at 6117 S. Kedzie Avenue.

With the aid of Open Kitchens, the meal delivery service which has helped DFSS provide 5 million meals for the Chicago seniors over the course of the last year, aging residents will enjoy a complete lunch featuring freshly-baked Home Run Inn pizza.

The joint effort will continue to feed Chicago seniors through a distribution of 2000 pizzas, allowing them to pick up and take and bake their own pizzas at home during the month of May.

"Our great-grandparents would be proud," says Gina (Perrino) Bolger, Senior Vice President and fourth-generation family member of Home Run Inn.

"They were visionaries and laid the groundwork for us to give back to the community over the past 75 years," says Dan Costello, CEO of Home Run Inn.

"We are grateful for Home Run Inn's ongoing support to those experiencing food insecurity in Chicago, which recently began with giving away pizzas to our many homeless shelters," says DFSS Commissioner Brandie Knazze. "During Older Americans Month we are proud to feed seniors as we honor their deep-seated contributions to the communities."

The 2022 partnership between Home Run Inn and City of Chicago Department of Family and Support Services is distributing 10,000 pizzas throughout the year to Chicagoans experiencing homelessness, Chicago Seniors and low-income families.

PRESS ASSETS:

https://www.dropbox.com/sh/yt4eb8wy666hcq7/AAAopCQI7lQpNR-bnt1KfLY5a?dl=0

ABOUT HOME RUN INN

Home Run Inn is considered Chicago's very own thin crust pizza known for its irresistible flavor, hand-pinched buttery crust, zesty sauce, plentiful cheese and homemade sausage. The small tavern of the 1920's was named Home Run Inn in 1947. Now, the company has 9 pizzerias throughout the Chicagoland area and frozen pizza sold in more than 40 states. Home Run Inn also is currently the official pizza of the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field and sold at Chicago's Midway International Airport. Still family-owned and operated, Home Run Inn ranks among the top 10 in pizza brands sold nationally and number one in the Chicagoland area. For further information, visit www.homeruninnpizza.com.

ABOUT DEPARTMENT OF FAMILY AND SUPPORT SERVICES (DFSS)

DFSS works with community partners to connect Chicago residents and families to resources that build stability, support their well-being, and empower them to thrive. As the 5th largest City agency and one of the largest social service funders in Chicago, DFSS provides direct services at six Community Service Centers, six Regional Senior Centers, and through partnerships with 360 community-based organizations across the city. In total, DFSS services and funding supports over 400,000 vulnerable Chicagoans each year.

Learn more about DFSS at www.chicago.gov/fss

ABOUT OPEN KITCHENS

Open Kitchens is a a family-owned food service company serving Chicagoland since 1969. Offering a wide variety of food services for a wide range of companies who need assistance in operating their food service, Open Kitchens serves meals on wheels, daycare meals, onsite management, school meals and catering. They have partnered with Chicago institutions like Public Schools, the City of Chicago, and the Arch Diocese of Chicago to support city-wide food-access. For further information, visit https://www.openkitchens.com

