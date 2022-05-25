CAPE FEAR SOLAR SYSTEMS HONORS VETERANS WITH SOLAR PANEL DESIGN

Wilmington-Based Solar Company Installs Rooftop American Flag Design Using Solar Panels—Just in Time for Memorial Day

WILMINGTON, N.C., May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Local solar installation company, Cape Fear Solar Systems designed and installed a solar array in the shape of an American flag to honor U.S. veterans. The rooftop flag is highly visible from air traffic and the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge. With the Wilmington International Airport just 5 miles away—planes will have an optimal view of the rooftop American flag when flying in and out of Wilmington.

Aerial view of Cape Fear Solar Systems solar panels in the shape of an American flag located at 901 South Front Street in Wilmington, NC. (PRNewswire)

"It was our goal to have the flag up in time for Memorial Day as a tribute to veterans. We are very close to military bases and feel this is something small we can do to simply thank our military for their service," stated Robert Parker, Senior Project Manager for Cape Fear Solar Systems.

The 51 kW solar system designed in the shape of an American flag will power operations at Cape Fear Solar Systems' warehouse, located at 901 South Front Street. While the solar panels are visible from the street, the view is best from the air as well as by vehicle when approaching Wilmington from the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge.

"Our staff and community are really excited about our new headquarters. Cape Fear Solar Systems is the only local solar company in the area, and we feel it is important to have a visible storefront. With all the air traffic and military planes flying above Wilmington—it only made sense that we honor our U.S. Military," explained Cassandra Barba, Director of Marketing and Communications for the company.

Cape Fear Solar Systems owner and CEO, John Donoghue had a vision of their warehouse with solar panels designed as an American flag over 5 years ago, and today that dream is finally a reality. Cape Fear Solar will move into their new warehouse in September. However, the construction will continue as later phases of the project include a 4-story office building, a 2-story net-zero demonstration home, a solar-covered electric vehicle charging station, and several solar-powered multi-family structures.

Cape Fear Solar Systems has been empowering home and business owners with energy independence for 15 years throughout southeastern North Carolina. The company is known in the region for their commitment to quality and ethical practices and has won several awards, including the Better Business Bureau Award of Excellence, the Wilmington Chamber of Commerce's Coastal Entrepreneur Award, the Wilmington Greater Business Journal's Coastal Entrepreneur Award, and many others.

About Cape Fear Solar Systems, LLC

Cape Fear Solar Systems is currently ranked as the number one installer in southeastern North Carolina by Solar Power World. Established in 2007, the company has designed and installed nearly 3,500 local solar systems to-date. Cape Fear Solar's pride is in its team, providing the highest quality of craftsmanship, products, and material. Additionally, customers receive unlimited post-installation support. Cape Fear Solar offers turnkey energy systems such as photovoltaic (solar electric) panels, home batteries, and electric vehicle charging stations for residential and commercial customers. To learn more about Cape Fear Solar visit www.CapeFearSolarSystems.com.

Cape Fear Solar Systems rooftop solar flag highly visible from air traffic and the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge. (PRNewswire)

