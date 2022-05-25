Brii Biosciences to be Added to MSCI China Small Cap Index

DURHAM, N.C. and BEIJING, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brii Biosciences Limited ("Brii Bio" or the "Company", stock code: 2137.HK) today announced that it will be added to the MSCI China Small Cap Index, effective as of Hong Kong market close on May 31, 2022.

The MSCI China Small Cap Index is an equity index compiled by MSCI Inc., a leading provider of critical decision support tools and services for the global investment community. The index is designed to measure the performance of the China market's small-cap segment and is widely recognized by the international financial community, as a benchmark for global institutional investors seeking to optimize their investment portfolios. Brii Bio was selected to be included in this index following its May 2022 Semi-Annual Index Review for the MSCI Equity Indexes.

Dr. Ankang Li, Chief Financial and Strategy Officer of Brii Biosciences, commented, "Becoming a constituent of the MSCI China Small Cap Index is another significant capital markets milestone for Brii Bio, following our inclusion in the Hang Seng Composite Index and the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect last year. Being among the few biotech stocks included in one of the most influential China-focused indexes in the global capital markets demonstrates our growing visibility and recognition by the global investor community. We look forward to continuing to deliver shareholder value by developing innovative therapies for diseases around the world with significant unmet medical needs and large public health burdens."

About Brii Bio

Brii Biosciences Limited ("Brii Bio," stock code: 2137.HK) is a biotechnology company based in China and the United States committed to advancing therapies for significant infectious diseases, such as hepatitis B, COVID-19, human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection, multi-drug resistant (MDR) or extensive drug resistant (XDR) gram-negative infections, and other illnesses, such as the central nervous system (CNS) diseases, which have significant public health burdens in China and worldwide. For more information, visit www.briibio.com.

