Adela Initiates Key Study for Cancer Early Detection Program

TORONTO, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Adela, Inc., focused on the detection of cancer and other high-morbidity, high-mortality conditions through a blood test, has enrolled the first participant in a multi-center study supporting the development and validation of its genome-wide methylome enrichment platform for the early detection of cancer. Adela's platform efficiently captures genome-wide methylome information from small quantities of cell-free DNA and applies machine learning to detect and classify underlying disease.

The CAMPERR study is a prospective, observational, case-control study enrolling over 5,000 participants at multiple centers across the United States. The study will enroll participants with types of cancer that represent >90% of cancer incidence and >85% of cancer mortality1, as well as age- and gender-matched controls without a diagnosis of cancer. The study will support the development and validation of Adela's multi-cancer early detection (MCED) test. The study will also include longitudinal sampling on a subset of participants to support development of Adela's platform for measuring minimal residual disease (MRD) and detecting recurrence.

"We are excited to collaborate with leading institutions and investigators to conduct this high caliber study supporting the development of a best-in-class MCED product," said Anne-Renee Hartman, Chief Medical Officer at Adela. "The CAMPERR Study has been rigorously designed to ensure that Adela's MCED test will be generalizable at population-scale and clinicians can have high confidence in the test performance characteristics. In addition to incorporating age and gender-matching for controls, the study will include broad geographic representation and enroll participants with co-morbid conditions."

The CAMPERR Study is currently enrolling participants at City of Hope, a cancer research and treatment organization, and Cleveland Clinic. Additional institutions will be added.

"I am encouraged by initial data suggesting that Adela's platform has the potential for robust detection of Stage I and II disease across many cancer types, including such lethal cancers as kidney, pancreatic, lung, and primary brain tumors" said Dr. Greg Idos, Principal Investigator for the CAMPERR Study at City of Hope. "I look forward to further evaluating the potential of the platform for the early detection of multiple cancer types through the CAMPERR Study."

Adela has also collaborated with University Health Network's Princess Margaret Cancer Centre to explore the ability of Adela's platform to detect multiple types of early-stage cancers in several patient cohorts.

Adela is developing its technology initially for use across the cancer continuum for detection, diagnosis, and management, and will expand the technology in the future to other conditions beyond cancer. Adela's technology has the potential for detection of early-stage cancer with unprecedented sensitivity and classification of the underlying disease, including tissue of origin and histologic subtype. Increased detection of cancers in early stages when they can be more effectively treated can lead to better outcomes.

About Adela

Adela is focused on the detection of cancer and other high-morbidity, high-mortality conditions through a routine blood test. The company's genome-wide methylome enrichment platform captures information from small quantities of cell-free DNA and applies machine learning to detect and classify underlying disease. The platform specifically isolates the highly-informative (methylated) regions of the genome through a high-affinity enrichment process, enabling it to more efficiently capture broad genomic information and preserve it during sequencing compared to other platforms that use enzymatic or chemical treatment (bisulfite conversion). The technology is initially being developed for use across the cancer continuum for detection, diagnosis, and management, and in the future will be applied to other conditions beyond cancer. Adela's investors are F-Prime Capital, OrbiMed, Deerfield Management, Decheng Capital, and RA Capital Management. Find more information at adelabio.com

About CAMPERR

The CAMPERR Study ( c fMeDIP-seq A ssay M ulticenter P rospective Observational Validation for E arly Cancer Detection, Minimal R esidual Disease, and R elapse) is a prospective, observational, case-control study enrolling over 5,000 participants at multiple centers across the United States. The study will enroll participants with types of cancer that represent >90% of cancer incidence and >85% of cancer mortality1, as well as age and gender-matched controls without a diagnosis of cancer. The study will include longitudinal sampling on a subset of participants. Cancer types include brain, breast, bladder, cervical, colorectal, endometrial, esophageal, gastric, head and neck, hepatobiliary, leukemia, lung, lymphoma, multiple myeloma, ovarian, pancreatic, prostate, renal, sarcoma, and thyroid. These cancers were selected based on the prevalence and/or mortality to maximize the potential impact for patient outcomes. The study will support Adela's efforts in both early detection of cancer and measuring minimal residual disease (MRD). Additional information about the study is available on clinicaltrials.gov (NCT05366881).

1 Siegel, R.L., Miller, K.D., Fuchs, H.E., Jemal, A., 2022. Cancer statistics, 2022. CA: A Cancer Journal for Clinicians 72, 7–33. doi:10.3322/caac.21708

