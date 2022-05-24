Thompson Thrift Residential Announces Luxury Multifamily Community in Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Thompson Thrift Residential, a wholly-owned affiliate of Indianapolis-based Thompson Thrift and one of the nation's leading multifamily developers, announced today the development of Drift, a luxury multifamily community in Daytona Beach. Thompson Thrift plans to welcome new residents beginning in the summer of 2023.

"Drift's central location provides residents with easy access to Daytona Beach and other large cities along Florida's eastern coast," said Josh Purvis, managing partner for Thompson Thrift Residential. "The Daytona market has witnessed high demand for multifamily communities over the past 10 years and we are pleased to be bringing one of our distinctive luxury communities to this growing community."

Located off Williamson Boulevard near the southwest corner of Interstate 95 and Granada Boulevard, the 29.5-acre site will offer 300 one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes averaging 1,000 square feet. Residents will be able to choose from a variety of layouts in three-story garden style buildings with a host of in-demand finishes including stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, tile backsplashes, walk-in closets, and full-size washers and dryers.

The luxury living experience will extend throughout the community with a clubhouse featuring stylish entertainment spaces, a 24-hour fitness center, resort-style swimming pool, dog park, community gardens, community-wide WiFi, and more.

Residents will be conveniently close to a wide variety of retailers, restaurants and day-to-day services, and just a few miles from Daytona's Main Street Pier and the Daytona International Speedway. The 327-bed Advent Health Daytona is located directly across the street.

Daytona Beach is known as the "World's Most Famous Beach", earning its name back in the 1920s as the sandy beaches once used for racing gave way to development of the famous Daytona International Speedway, which now brings over 100,000 people to the Daytona 500 each year. In recent years, the healthcare sector has driven much of the economic growth with approximately 40,000 people working in the healthcare and education sectors.

Thompson Thrift has made a name for itself by being one of the few developers to build Class A residential communities in markets across the country with a range of conventional, luxury leased villa and townhome-style communities. Throughout its history, the company has invested more than $3.7 billion and has become known as a trusted partner committed to developing high-quality, attractive communities. The company recently earned the distinction of being named one of GlobeSt. Real Estate Forum's Influencers of Multifamily Real Estate for 2021.

