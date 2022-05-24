H2U Announces New Chief Commercial Officer: David Martin, an Expert in Green Hydrogen Product Development and Commercialization

H2U to commercialize low-cost, iridium-free electrolyzers

LOS ANGELES, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- H2U Technologies, Inc. (H2U), a developer of new energy technologies to produce green hydrogen, today announced it has named hydrogen energy veteran David Martin as its new Chief Commercial Officer. Martin is a professional engineer with a 30+ year track record of innovation at global organizations with a focus on commercializing early-stage water and energy technologies.

"I recruited David for his decades of hydrogen product development experience, to help H2U commercialize our low-cost green hydrogen electrolyzer that overcomes reliance on rare earth materials like iridium," said Mark McGough, CEO and President of H2U Technologies. "David will lead the H2U products effort with a focus first on electrolyzer product development, as we move ambitiously from proof of concept to commercially available products."

Martin has extensive product development and technology leadership experience at hydrogen companies including Ballard Europe, Electric Hydrogen and Stuart Energy Systems (acquired by Hydrogenics, now part of Cummins).

"The market for low-carbon energy is growing massively and I am pleased to join H2U to develop products and services that enable oil, gas and renewable power companies to advance their decarbonization plans with hydrogen," said Martin. "Mixing water and high-power electricity together is not easy but H2U is building a world-class team to tackle the next era of renewably-powered electrolyzers.

McGough continued, "adding top electrolyzer talent is instrumental as we demonstrate that our catalyst technologies reduce the cost of green hydrogen, accelerating the species-changing movement of clean energy production."

About H2U Technologies, Inc.

H2U Technologies is a developer of new catalysts used for the electrolysis of water into hydrogen. The company also develops PEM electrolyzers using these catalysts. The world-class technology featured in H2U Technologies' products is based on 10 years of research and development at Caltech, funded by the U.S. Department of Energy. For more information, visit h2utechnologies.com.

View original content:

SOURCE H2U Technologies, Inc.