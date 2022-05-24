Benzinga Picks TiiCKER as Official Shareholder Loyalty Partner; Launches "Perks" Button for Individual Investors Across All Data Platforms

Fintech pioneers double-click on strategic partnership to engage millions of retail investors, accelerate corporate IR initiatives

DETROIT, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Benzinga is adding easy access to shareholder rewards and perks to its financial media and market data platform with a new partnership agreement with TiiCKER, the shareholder loyalty platform of choice for individual investors and public companies alike.

Benzinga and TiiCKER share a two-sided model, serving individual investors as well as the companies and stocks they follow and own. The first-of-its-kind partnership adds validated shareholder rewards and stock perks to Benzinga's more than 25 million investors and consumers seeking content, community and connection to the companies and stocks they own. For public companies, TiiCKER allows issuers to measure the effectiveness of their retail investor relations programs – including the industry conferences, virtual events, and targeted content produced by Benzinga – and to connect directly to their most loyal owners and consumers, individual investors.

Benzinga also launched a first-ever "Perks" button, powered by TiiCKER, that is featured prominently on the thousands of company and stock profile pages. ( benzinga.com/quote/WHR ) The addition of the TiiCKER Perks button to every listed company's page gives investors one-click access to shareholder rewards and discounts as well as the ability to "vote" for stock perks they would like to see from the companies and brands they follow and own.

"We're pleased to add shareholder loyalty and perks to the high-value tools and content Benzinga delivers to individual investors, and are bullish on our partnership upside," said Jeff Lambert (Tii:JEFE), founder and CEO of TiiCKER. "We share their reach across all wealth and walks of life, and believe all investors deserve the rewards of ownership."

TiiCKER is the first and only shareholder loyalty platform and invented direct-to-shareholder marketing by delivering perks and rewards to America's 130 million everyday investors. The intelligent software platform and AI engine engages, verifies and rewards retail shareholders, making it easy for investors and the brands they love to connect through a simple verification process that links directly to investors' online brokerage accounts and allows new investors to trade for free.

"Benzinga is the leader in delivering breaking news, market education and information to retail investors," said Benzinga founder and CEO, Jason Raznick (Tii:RAZ). "Our investor community is missing out on perks from the brands they love, and we think this relationship with TiiCKER will help our readers and members better understand their portfolios, make educated, profitable decisions and maximize their total return."

New perks exclusively on TiiCKER include giveaways, rewards and shareholder-only experiences from brands like appliance maker and marketer Whirlpool ( Tii:WHR ), better-for-you frozen food maker Real Good Foods ( Tii:RGF ), cellular phone and consumer tech provider SurgePays ( Tii:SURG ) and wine maker Willamette Valley Vineyards ( Tii:WVVI ) and consignment car dealership chain CarLotz ( Tii:LOTZ ).

"Shareholder rewards are the modern-day equivalent of dividends, but with the added power to connect companies to their investors and extend into a customer relationship," said Sarah Smith, TiiCKER chief growth officer. "We expect the Perks button to become a ubiquitous tool for analyzing the total return of a company or stock, and for companies to respond to this consumer demand with products, services and even governance and voting perks to measure and grow their Shareholder Lifetime Value."

Built with institutional-investor scale but for individual investors at every stage – from the active trader to the everyday investor – Benzinga delivers to investors and its corporate partners alike a core product portfolio spanning proprietary content and analysis, newswires, analytics software, and data services that are easy to consume and help users better act on market intel. Benzinga also hosts in-person thought leadership, networking, and educational events.

Created by the people for the people, Benzinga is a tech-enabled financial media platform that delivers dynamic news, investment analytics, and market information. The partnership with TiiCKER underscores Benzinga's mission to level the playing field for individual investors.

"We share a consumer-investor and fintech-startup bloodline as well as a hometown, and together we're making Detroit the capital of retail investing," Lambert added.

TiiCKER was founded by marketing and investor relations (IR) executive Jeff Lambert , who also founded Lambert, one of the largest IR firms in the country. Lambert and Raznick share a heritage as entrepreneurs and fintech pioneers, and each started their companies in their respective basements.

The two brands will combine their efforts in marketing, data integration, thought leadership, native content and ad positioning to better reach retail investors and reward them for their participation in the markets.

TiiCKER is the official Shareholder Loyalty Partner for Benzinga and under the terms of the partnership, Benzinga becomes the "Official Data Partner of Shareholder Loyalty," adding its robust data and analytics to TiiCKER members. Terms of the long-term partnership were not disclosed.

About Benzinga

Benzinga is a dynamic and innovative financial media outlet that empowers investors with high-quality, unique content that is sought after by Wall Street's top traders.Benzinga provides timely, actionable ideas that help users navigate even the most uncertain and volatile markets – in real-time with an unmatched caliber. Benzinga's flagship product is Benzinga Pro, a renowned real-time stock market information source providing intelligence that, until recently, was only available to institutional investors. Investors depend on Benzinga Pro everyday to power their investment decisions, understand why markets are moving and share ideas with a dedicated community.

About TiiCKER

Launched in 2020, TiiCKER invented verified stock perks and direct-to-shareholder marketing through its web-based and mobile app software platforms, providing consumers and investors a revolutionary way to engage with the brands they love. For America's 130 million retail investors, TiiCKER provides unique access to shareholder perks, commission-free trading and custom articles and content. For its public company partners, TiiCKER creates and markets shareholder loyalty programs, helping companies engage and reward their consumers and owners to maximize Shareholder Lifetime Value™. For more information, please visit TiiCKER.com .

