AbbVie Showcases its Leadership in Rheumatology Research with New Data Across Multiple Inflammatory Joint Diseases at the EULAR 2022 Congress

- SELECT-AXIS 2 highlights the efficacy and safety data of upadacitinib (RINVOQ®) in patients with non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, and in patients with radiographic axial spondyloarthritis (ankylosing spondylitis) with an inadequate response to biologic disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs (bDMARDs)

- SELECT-PsA 1 & 2 highlight the efficacy and safety data of RINVOQ at two years in psoriatic arthritis (PsA) patients with an inadequate response or intolerance to ≥1 non-biologic DMARD, and in PsA patients with prior inadequate response or intolerance to ≥1 bDMARD, respectively

- KEEPsAKE 1 & 2 trials showcase the efficacy and safety data of SKYRIZI ® (risankizumab) in patients with active PsA

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) today announced accepted abstracts and presentations, including three oral presentations, three poster tours and 25 posters, at the European Alliance of Associations for Rheumatology (EULAR) 2022 Congress. The range of data accepted for presentation showcases AbbVie's commitment to discovering and delivering diverse and innovative solutions for the management of rheumatic diseases. The hybrid congress will take place from 1-4 June in Copenhagen, as well as virtually.

"For more than two decades, AbbVie has helped to raise the bar in the care of patients with rheumatic diseases to help patients control their disease and inhibit disease progression," said Chiedzo Mpofu, MBChB, Ph.D., vice president, Global Medical Affairs, Immunology, AbbVie. "We continue that legacy of our scientific ambition as evidenced by the research we are presenting at this year's EULAR Congress, which showcases AbbVie's relentless pursuit of innovation and our aspiration to help eliminate the burden of rheumatic disease for patients."

Key data to be presented include:

SELECT-AXIS 2 trial results that were submitted in regulatory filings for upadacitinib (RINVOQ ® ) in the U.S. and Europe . The trial evaluated the efficacy and safety of upadacitinib in patients with non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis (nr-axSpA) and in patients with active ankylosing spondylitis (AS) with an inadequate response to bDMARDs (bDMARD-IR)

Results from the impact of treatment with RINVOQ vs HUMIRA ® (adalimumab) on RAPID3 in patients in SELECT-PsA 1

Two-year data from the SELECT-PsA 1 and SELECT-PsA 2 studies of RINVOQ in patients with psoriatic arthritis (PsA)

Results of the one-year data evaluating the efficacy and safety of SKYRIZI ® (risankizumab) in patients with active PsA in KEEPsAKE 1 and KEEPsAKE 2

Efficacy and safety results from several rheumatoid arthritis studies of RINVOQ in different patient populations, including the Phase 2 long-term BALANCE-EXTEND and Phase 3 SELECT-COMPARE studies in patients with an inadequate response to methotrexate (MTX-IR), and the SELECT-BEYOND and SELECT-CHOICE studies in bDMARD-IR patients

AbbVie abstracts at EULAR include:

Abstract Title Session Details (All Times CEST)* Upadacitinib / Rheumatoid Arthritis Consistency in Time to Response with Upadacitinib as Monotherapy or Combination Therapy and Across Patient Populations with Rheumatoid Arthritis POS0677; poster session; 1-4 June Clinical Outcomes Associated with Glucocorticoid Discontinuation Among Patients with Rheumatoid Arthritis Receiving Upadacitinib or Adalimumab POS0540; poster session; 1-4 June Predictors of Remission in Rheumatoid Arthritis Patients Treated with Upadacitinib or Adalimumab in the SELECT-COMPARE Phase 3 Study: Clinical Status at Week 12, but not Standard Laboratory Measures, Provides the Best Current Predictor of Remission at Week 26 POS0541; poster session; 1-4 June Long-Term Safety and Efficacy of Upadacitinib in Patients with Rheumatoid Arthritis: Final Results from the BALANCE-EXTEND Open-Label Extension Study POS0685; poster session; 1-4 June Rheumatoid Arthritis Patients Who Switched Treatment from Adalimumab to Upadacitinib Demonstrate a Robust Reduction of Inflammation-Related Biomarkers: Proteomics Analysis from the SELECT-COMPARE Phase 3 Study POS0692; poster session; 1-4 June Effectiveness of Upadacitinib in the Treatment of Rheumatoid Arthritis: Analysis of 6-month Real-World Data from the United Rheumatology Normalized Integrated Community Evidence (UR-NICETM) Database POS0686; poster session; 1-4 June Efficacy and Safety of Upadacitinib in TNFi-IR Patients with Rheumatoid Arthritis from Three Phase 3 Clinical Trials POS0683; poster session; 1-4 June Impact of Upadacitinib versus Abatacept on Individual Disease Outcomes in Patients with Rheumatoid Arthritis and Inadequate Responses to Biologic DMARDs POS0693; poster session; 1-4 June Sustainability of Response Between Upadacitinib and Adalimumab in Patients with Rheumatoid Arthritis: Results Through Three Years from the SELECT-COMPARE Trial POS0643; poster session; 1-4 June Sustainability of Response to Upadacitinib Among Patients with Active Rheumatoid Arthritis Refractory to Biological Disease-Modifying Anti-Rheumatic Drugs AB0333; abstract supplement Impact of Serologic Status on Clinical Responses to Upadacitinib or Abatacept in Patients with Rheumatoid Arthritis and Prior Inadequate Response to Biologic DMARDs: Sub-Group Analysis from the Phase 3 SELECT-CHOICE Study AB0352; abstract supplement Efficacy and Safety of Upadacitinib in a Chinese Subgroup of Patients with Rheumatoid Arthritis and Inadequate Response to Conventional Synthetic Disease-Modifying Antirheumatic Drugs AB0392; abstract supplement Is Upadacitinib Capable of Improving Patient-Reported Outcomes of Rheumatoid Arthritis in a Real-World Setting? Results from the Post-Marketing Observational UPwArds Study POS0684; poster session; 1-4 June Upadacitinib / Spondyloarthritis Association Between Clinically Meaningful Improvements in Patient-Reported Outcomes and Stringent Measures of Disease Activity in Patients with Psoriatic Arthritis Treated with Upadacitinib Versus Placebo or Adalimumab: Results from a Phase 3 Trial AB0889; abstract supplement Evaluating Numeric Rating Scale Versions of the 3 and 4 Visual Analog Scale (3/4-VAS) Composite Measures in Patients with Active Psoriatic Arthritis from the SELECT-PsA Program AB0904; abstract supplement Predictors for Achievement of Low Disease Activity at Week 56 in Patients with Psoriatic Arthritis Who Received Upadacitinib 15 mg Once Daily: Pooled Analysis of Two Phase 3 Studies POS1026; poster session; 1-4 June Comparison of Composite Indices for Disease Activity in Patients with Psoriatic Arthritis Treated with Upadacitinib: A Post-Hoc Analysis from SELECT-PsA 1 POS1025; poster session; 1-4 June Efficacy and Safety of Upadacitinib in Patients with Active Ankylosing Spondylitis Refractory to Biologic Therapy: A Double-Blind, Randomized, Placebo-Controlled Phase 3 Trial POS0306; poster tour; 4 June; 11:37-11:45am Efficacy and Safety of Upadacitinib in Patients with Active Non-Radiographic Axial Spondyloarthritis: A Double-Blind, Randomized, Placebo-Controlled Phase 3 Trial OP0016; oral presentation; 1 June; 4:35 – 4:45pm Long-Term Efficacy and Safety of Upadacitinib in Patients with Psoriatic Arthritis: Two-Year Results from the Phase 3 SELECT-PsA 1 Study POS0081; poster tour; 2 June; 1:14 – 1:22pm Long-Term Efficacy and Safety of Upadacitinib in Patients with Psoriatic Arthritis Refractory to Biologic Therapies: Two-Year Results from the Phase 3 SELECT-PsA 2 Study POS1041; poster session; 1-4 June Differentiation Between IL-6 and IL-17 Pathway Inhibition in Relationship with Clinical Outcomes in Non-Biological DMARD-IR and Biological DMARD-IR Psoriatic Arthritis Patients Treated with Upadacitinib in SELECT-PsA 1 and SELECT-PsA 2 Studies OP0024; oral presentation; 1 June; 4:35 – 4:45pm Efficacy of Upadacitinib on Psoriatic Arthritis with Axial Involvement Defined by Investigator Assessment and PRO-Based Criteria: Results from Two Phase 3 Studies POS0934; poster session; 1-4 June Upadacitinib Versus Adalimumab on Routine Assessment of Patient Index Data 3 (RAPID3) in Patients with Psoriatic Arthritis POS1050; poster session; 1-4 June Risankizumab / Psoriatic Arthritis Long-Term Safety of Risankizumab in Patients with Psoriatic Disease: Findings from Integrated Analyses of 17 Clinical Trials in Psoriasis and Four in Psoriatic Arthritis POS1023; poster session; 1-4 June Impact of Risankizumab on Enthesitis and Associated Pain: Pooled Results from the Phase 3, Randomized, Double-Blind KEEPsAKE 1 and 2 Trials POS1057; poster session; 1-4 June Routine Assessment of Patient Index Data 3 (RAPID3) in Patients with Active Psoriatic Arthritis (PsA) After Inadequate Response or Intolerance to DMARDs: Pooled Results from the Phase 3, Randomized, Double-Blind KEEPsAKE 1 and 2 Trials AB0905; abstract supplement Effects of Treatment with Risankizumab on Minimal Disease Activity (MDA) and Disease Activity in Psoriatic Arthritis (DAPSA): An Analysis of the KEEPsAKE 1 and 2 Trials POS1029; poster session; 1-4 June Effects of Treatment with Risankizumab on Reducing Pain and Inflammation in Patients with Psoriatic Arthritis: An Analysis of KEEPsAKE 1 and 2 Trials AB0901; abstract supplement Efficacy and Safety of Risankizumab (RZB) for Active Psoriatic Arthritis (PsA): 52-Week Results from KEEPsAKE 2 POS1036; poster session; 1-4 June Efficacy and Safety of Risankizumab (RZB) for Active Psoriatic Arthritis (PsA): 52-Week Results from KEEPsAKE 1 POS1024; poster session; 1-4 June Impact of Risankizumab on Improving Health-Related Quality of Life, Work Productivity, and Reducing Fatigue Among Patients with Active Psoriatic Arthritis: A Pooled Analysis of Two Phase 3 Clinical Trials POS1042; poster session; 1-4 June Risankizumab for Active Psoriatic Arthritis: Integrated Subgroup Analysis from Two Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled, Phase 3 Studies (KEEPsAKE 1 and KEEPsAKE 2) POS1032; poster session; 1-4 June Impact of Risankizumab on Improving Symptoms and Health-Related Quality of Life and Reducing Fatigue and Pain Among Psoriatic Arthritis Patients with Moderate-to-Severe Skin Involvement: Evidence from Two Phase 3 Trials AB0897; abstract supplement Disease State Abstracts: Spondyloarthritis Radiographic Progression from Non-Radiographic to Radiographic Axial Spondyloarthritis: Results from a 5-Year Multi-Country Prospective Observational Study OP0149; oral presentation; 2 June; 10:45 – 10:55am Disease State Abstracts: Psoriatic Arthritis Clinical and Economic Burden of Patients with Psoriatic Arthritis with and without Axial Involvement POS1064; poster session; 1-4 June Residual Burden and Disease Activity of Canadian PsA Patients Treated with Advanced Therapies: Preliminary Results from a Multiple Registry Analysis (UNISON-PsA) AB0895; abstract supplement Disease State Abstracts: Rheumatoid Arthritis A Canadian Retrospective Chart Review Evaluating Concomitant Methotrexate De-Escalation Patterns in RA Patients Treated with Biologic or Targeted Synthetic DMARDs POS0288; poster tour; 4 June; 10:33 – 10:41am Persisting Pain in Rheumatoid Arthritis: Do We Need to Reconsider Our Idea of Pain Alleviation Despite Anti-Inflammatory Treatment? POS0598; poster session; 1-4 June Improving Treat-to-Target Implementation in Rheumatoid Arthritis: A Systematic Literature Review of Barriers, Facilitators, and Interventions POS0607; poster session; 1-4 June

*Poster sessions will take place onsite 1-4 June and will be available on the EULAR online platform until 31 July, 2022.

SKYRIZI is part of a collaboration between Boehringer Ingelheim and AbbVie, with AbbVie leading the development and commercialization of SKYRIZI globally.

The full EULAR scientific program is available here: https://congress.eular.org/scientific_programme.cfm.

About RINVOQ® (upadacitinib)1

Discovered and developed by AbbVie scientists, RINVOQ is a selective JAK inhibitor that is being studied in several immune-mediated inflammatory diseases.2 In human cellular assays, RINVOQ preferentially inhibits signaling by JAK1 or JAK1/3 with functional selectivity over cytokine receptors that signal via pairs of JAK2.1

In the U.S., RINVOQ is approved for the treatment of adults with moderately to severely active rheumatoid arthritis who have had an inadequate response or intolerance to one or more TNF blockers, adults with active psoriatic arthritis who have had an inadequate response or intolerance to one or more TNF blockers, as well as adults with active ankylosing spondylitis who have had an inadequate response or intolerance to one or more TNF blockers.3 RINVOQ is approved for use in adults and pediatric patients 12 years of age and older with refractory, moderate to severe atopic dermatitis whose disease is not adequately controlled with other systemic drug products, including biologics, or when use of those therapies are inadvisable. RINVOQ is approved for the treatment of adults with moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis who have had an inadequate response or intolerance to one or more TNF blockers.

In the EU, RINVOQ is approved for the treatment of adults with moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis who have responded inadequately to, or who are intolerant to one or more disease-modifying anti-rheumatic drugs; for the treatment of active psoriatic arthritis (PsA) in adult patients who have responded inadequately to, or who are intolerant to one or more DMARDs; for the treatment of active ankylosing spondylitis (AS) in adult patients who have responded inadequately to conventional therapy; and for adults (15 mg and 30 mg) and adolescents (15 mg) with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis.1

Phase 3 trials of RINVOQ in atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, giant cell arteritis and Takayasu arteritis are ongoing.4-11 Use of RINVOQ in nr-axSpA is not approved and remains under review by regulatory authorities.

EU Indications and Important Safety Information about RINVOQ® (upadacitinib)1

Indications

Rheumatoid arthritis

RINVOQ is indicated for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients who have responded inadequately to, or who are intolerant to one or more disease-modifying anti-rheumatic drugs (DMARDs). RINVOQ may be used as monotherapy or in combination with methotrexate.

Psoriatic arthritis

RINVOQ is indicated for the treatment of active psoriatic arthritis in adult patients who have responded inadequately to, or who are intolerant to one or more DMARDs. RINVOQ may be used as monotherapy or in combination with methotrexate.

Ankylosing spondylitis

RINVOQ is indicated for the treatment of active ankylosing spondylitis in adult patients who have responded inadequately to conventional therapy.

Atopic dermatitis

RINVOQ is indicated for the treatment of moderate to severe atopic dermatitis in adults and adolescents 12 years and older who are candidates for systemic therapy.

Important Safety Information

Contraindications

RINVOQ is contraindicated in patients hypersensitive to the active substance or to any of the excipients, in patients with active tuberculosis (TB) or active serious infections, in patients with severe hepatic impairment, and during pregnancy.

Special warnings and precautions for use

Immunosuppressive medicinal products

Use in combination with other potent immunosuppressants is not recommended.

Serious infections

Serious and sometimes fatal infections have been reported in patients receiving upadacitinib. The most frequent serious infections reported included pneumonia and cellulitis. Cases of bacterial meningitis have been reported. Among opportunistic infections, TB, multidermatomal herpes zoster, oral/esophageal candidiasis, and cryptococcosis have been reported with upadacitinib. As there is a higher incidence of infections in patients ≥65 years of age, caution should be used when treating this population.

Viral reactivation

Viral reactivation, including cases of herpes zoster, was reported in clinical studies. The risk of herpes zoster appears to be higher in Japanese patients treated with upadacitinib.

Vaccinations

The use of live, attenuated vaccines during or immediately prior to therapy is not recommended. It is recommended that patients be brought up to date with all immunizations, including prophylactic zoster vaccinations, prior to initiating upadacitinib, in agreement with current immunization guidelines.

Malignancy

The risk of malignancies, including lymphoma is increased in patients with rheumatoid arthritis (RA). Malignancies, including nonmelanoma skin cancer (NMSC), have been reported in patients treated with upadacitinib. Consider the risks and benefits of upadacitinib treatment prior to initiating therapy in patients with a known malignancy other than a successfully treated NMSC or when considering continuing upadacitinib therapy in patients who develop a malignancy.

Hematological abnormalities

Treatment should not be initiated, or should be temporarily interrupted, in patients with hematological abnormalities observed during routine patient management.

Diverticulitis

Upadacitinib should be used with caution in patients with diverticular disease and especially in patients chronically treated with concomitant medications associated with an increased risk of diverticulitis.

Cardiovascular risk

RA patients have an increased risk for cardiovascular disorders. Patients treated with upadacitinib should have risk factors (e.g., hypertension, hyperlipidemia) managed as part of usual standard of care.

Lipids

Upadacitinib treatment was associated with dose-dependent increases in lipid parameters, including total cholesterol, low-density lipoprotein cholesterol, and high-density lipoprotein cholesterol.

Hepatic transaminase elevations

Treatment with upadacitinib was associated with an increased incidence of liver enzyme elevation compared to placebo.

Venous thromboembolisms

Events of deep vein thrombosis (DVT) and pulmonary embolism (PE) have been reported in patients receiving JAK inhibitors, including upadacitinib. Upadacitinib should be used with caution in patients at high risk for DVT/PE.

Adverse reactions

The most commonly reported adverse reactions in rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, and ankylosing spondylitis clinical trials (≥2% of patients in at least one of the indications) with upadacitinib 15 mg were upper respiratory tract infections, blood creatine phosphokinase (CPK) increased, alanine transaminase (ALT) increased, bronchitis, nausea, cough, aspartate transaminase (AST) increased, and hypercholesterolemia.

The most commonly reported adverse reactions in atopic dermatitis trials (≥2% of patients) with upadacitinib 15 mg or 30 mg were upper respiratory tract infection, acne, herpes simplex, headache, CPK increased, cough, folliculitis, abdominal pain, nausea, neutropenia, pyrexia, and influenza. The most common serious adverse reactions were serious infections.

The safety profile of upadacitinib with long term treatment was generally similar to the safety profile during the placebo-controlled period across indications.

Overall, the safety profile observed in patients with psoriatic arthritis or active ankylosing spondylitis treated with upadacitinib 15 mg was consistent with the safety profile observed in patients with RA. In atopic dermatitis, dose-dependent increased risks of infection and herpes zoster were observed with upadacitinib. Based on limited data, there was a higher rate of overall adverse reactions with the upadacitinib 30 mg dose compared to the 15 mg dose in patients aged 65 years and older.

The safety profile for upadacitinib 15 mg in adolescents was similar to that in adults. The safety and efficacy of the 30 mg dose in adolescents are still being investigated. Dose-dependent changes in ALT increased and/or AST increased (≥ 3 x ULN), lipid parameters, CPK values (> 5 x ULN), and neutropenia (ANC < 1 x 109 cells/L) associated with upadacitinib treatment were similar to what was observed in the rheumatologic disease clinical studies.

This is not a complete summary of all safety information.

See RINVOQ full summary of product characteristics (SmPC) at www.ema.europa.eu/en.

Globally, prescribing information varies; refer to the individual country product label for complete information.

About SKYRIZI® (risankizumab)12

SKYRIZI is an interleukin-23 (IL-23) inhibitor that selectively blocks IL-23 by binding to its p19 subunit.12 IL-23, a cytokine involved in inflammatory processes, is thought to be linked to a number of chronic immune-mediated diseases, including psoriasis.12 SKYRIZI is approved in the U.S. to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults who are candidates for systemic therapy or phototherapy, as well as to treat active psoriatic arthritis in adults. In the EU, SKYRIZI is indicated for the treatment of moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults who are candidates for systemic therapy; SKYRIZI, alone or in combination with methotrexate (MTX), is indicated for the treatment of active psoriatic arthritis in adults who have had an inadequate response or who have been intolerant to one or more disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs (DMARDs).12 The approved dose for SKYRIZI is 150 mg (one 150 mg pre-filled pen or pre-filled syringe) administered by subcutaneous injection at week 0 and 4, and every 12 weeks thereafter. Phase 3 trials of SKYRIZI in psoriasis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis and psoriatic arthritis are ongoing.2,12-15

EU Indications and Important Safety Information about SKYRIZI® (risankizumab)12

SKYRIZI is indicated for the treatment of moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults who are candidates for systemic therapy. SKYRIZI, alone or in combination with methotrexate (MTX), is indicated for the treatment of active psoriatic arthritis in adults who have had an inadequate response or who have been intolerant to one or more disease-modifying anti-rheumatic drugs (DMARDs).

SKYRIZI is contraindicated in patients with hypersensitivity to the active substance or to any of the excipients. SKYRIZI may increase the risk of infection. In patients with a chronic infection, a history of recurrent infection, or known risk factors for infection, SKYRIZI should be used with caution. Treatment with SKYRIZI should not be initiated in patients with any clinically important active infection until the infection resolves or is adequately treated.

Prior to initiating treatment with SKYRIZI, patients should be evaluated for tuberculosis (TB) infection. Patients receiving SKYRIZI should be monitored for signs and symptoms of active TB. Anti-TB therapy should be considered prior to initiating SKYRIZI in patients with a history of latent or active TB in whom an adequate course of treatment cannot be confirmed.

Prior to initiating therapy with SKYRIZI, completion of all appropriate immunizations should be considered according to current immunization guidelines. If a patient has received live vaccination (viral or bacterial), it is recommended to wait at least 4 weeks prior to starting treatment with SKYRIZI. Patients treated with SKYRIZI should not receive live vaccines during treatment and for at least 21 weeks after treatment.

The most frequently reported adverse reactions were upper respiratory infections. Commonly (greater than or equal to 1/100 to less than 1/10) reported adverse reactions included tinea infections, headache, pruritus, fatigue and injection site reactions.

This is not a complete summary of all safety information.

See SKYRIZI full summary of product characteristics (SmPC) at www.ema.europa.eu.

Globally, prescribing information varies; refer to the individual country product label for complete information.

About HUMIRA® (adalimumab) in the European Union16

HUMIRA, in combination with methotrexate, is indicated for the treatment of moderate to severe, active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients when the response to DMARDs, including methotrexate, has been inadequate. HUMIRA is indicated for the treatment of adults with severe active ankylosing spondylitis who have had an inadequate response to conventional therapy; and for the treatment of active and progressive psoriatic arthritis in adults when the response to previous DMARD therapy has been inadequate.

Important EU Safety Information about HUMIRA® (adalimumab)16

HUMIRA is contraindicated in patients with active tuberculosis or other severe infections such as sepsis, and opportunistic infections and in patients with moderate to severe heart failure (NYHA class III/IV). It is also contraindicated in patients hypersensitive to the active substance or to any of the excipients; serious allergic reactions including anaphylaxis have been reported.

The use of HUMIRA increases the risk of developing serious infections, including hepatitis B reactivation, which may, in rare cases, be life-threatening. Rare cases of lymphoma and leukemia have been reported in patients treated with HUMIRA.

On rare occasions, a severe type of cancer called hepatosplenic T-cell lymphoma has been observed and often results in death. A risk for the development of malignancies in patients treated with TNF-antagonists cannot be excluded. Rare cases of pancytopenia, aplastic anemia, demyelinating disease, lupus, lupus-related conditions and Stevens-Johnson syndrome have been reported in patients treated with HUMIRA.

The most frequently reported adverse events across all indications included respiratory infections, injection site reactions, headache and musculoskeletal pain.

This is not a complete summary of all safety information.

See HUMIRA full summary of product characteristics (SmPC) for complete prescribing information at www.EMA.europa.eu.

Globally, prescribing information varies; refer to the individual country product label for complete information.

About AbbVie in Rheumatology

For more than 20 years, AbbVie has been dedicated to improving care for people living with rheumatic diseases. Our longstanding commitment to discovering and delivering transformative therapies is underscored by our pursuit of cutting-edge science that improves our understanding of promising new pathways and targets in order to help more people living with rheumatic diseases reach their treatment goals. For more information on AbbVie in rheumatology, visit https://www.abbvie.com/our-science/therapeutic-focus-areas/immunology/immunology-focus-areas/rheumatology.html.

About AbbVie

AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas: immunology, oncology, neuroscience, eye care, virology, women's health and gastroenterology, in addition to products and services across its Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.com. Follow @abbvie on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some statements in this news release are, or may be considered, forward-looking statements for purposes of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project" and similar expressions, among others, generally identify forward-looking statements. AbbVie cautions that these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, failure to realize the expected benefits from AbbVie's acquisition of Allergan plc ("Allergan"), failure to promptly and effectively integrate Allergan's businesses, competition from other products, challenges to intellectual property, difficulties inherent in the research and development process, adverse litigation or government action, changes to laws and regulations applicable to our industry and the impact of public health outbreaks, epidemics or pandemics, such as COVID-19. Additional information about the economic, competitive, governmental, technological and other factors that may affect AbbVie's operations is set forth in Item 1A, "Risk Factors," of AbbVie's 2021 Annual Report on Form 10-K, which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as updated by its subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. AbbVie undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking statements as a result of subsequent events or developments, except as required by law.

References

