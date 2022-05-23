OCEAN CASINO RESORT UNVEILS $85 MILLION IN DEVELOPMENT INCLUDING 460 NEW ROOMS AND SUITES

Property to introduce new hotel rooms, innovative sports and entertainment venue, and multiple food and beverage outlets including Serendipity3 and Starbucks

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J., May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ocean Casino Resort is excited to announce over $85 million in property development debuting throughout the summer. Updates include the completion of over 460 hotel rooms and suites, The Gallery Bar Book & Games, and multiple new food and beverage outlets.

Logo: Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City (PRNewsfoto/Ocean Resort Casino) (PRNewswire)

"Ocean is committed to providing the best guest experience in Atlantic City," said Bill Callahan, General Manager for Ocean Casino Resort. "Between our new hotel product, the addition of The Gallery Bar, Book & Games, and various new food and beverage outlets, there will be more reasons than ever to come to Ocean this summer."

Ocean's New Hotel Rooms & Suites ($72 million)

Available July 1, the new 463-square-foot Contemporary Blu rooms draw inspiration from the colors and patterns of the shoreline, further elevating Ocean's best-in-class hotel offering. The beach-inspired flooring and wallcoverings create a calming atmosphere, while the soft-touch fabrics mimic the style and forms reminiscent of this modern, yet iconic building. Pops of color complement Ocean's breathtaking views, while the luxurious bathrooms feature marble flooring, a double vanity, and an over-sized shower.

Continuing the beach-scape aesthetic, the newly built suites offer elevated interior finishes and additional amenities such as a dining area, wet bar, and generous lounge seating for guests to host small gatherings. The Social Suite is the perfect pied-a-terre for a getaway vacation. Thoughtfully styled furniture including a large sofa, brilliant lighting, and distinctive accessories, as well as a freestanding soaking tub in the bathroom, make these suites the ideal respite from a fast-paced world.

The Gallery Bar Book & Games ($5.2 million)

The Gallery Bar Book & Games will officially open to the public on Friday, July 1 and will feature a 100-foot elevated bar and lounge, video poker, blackjack and roulette tables, and 140 feet of LED walls. The Gallery, located in the center of the casino floor, will set the stage for social betting, big game nights, and unforgettable after-hours experiences. A 17-foot open-air staircase will connect to Balcony Bar, a mezzanine bar and lounge where guests will enjoy the ultimate VIP sportsbook experience.

Serendipity3

The iconic Serendipity3 will be making its Atlantic City debut on Wednesday, June 1. Located across from Villain & Saint and The District, the famed New York City landmark and home of the world famous Frrrozen Hot Chocolate, will offer a one-of-a-kind dining experience transporting Ocean's guests into a fantasy world filled with great food and dream-sized desserts.

Additional Offerings & Development

Ocean will be home to the newest and most picturesque Starbucks in Atlantic City when it makes its debut later this summer. Situated next to Topgolf Swing Suites, Ocean's Starbucks will feature awe-inspiring views overlooking the Atlantic Ocean.

Ocean recently completed an expansion of its casual Asian restaurant, Zhen Bang, adding 60 seats and almost 1,000 square feet of supplementary dining space.

Increasing Ocean's retail offerings, Sole Mates will present a welcome addition to Ocean's shopping arsenal and is scheduled to debut Memorial Day Weekend.

Bottled-Wine Spirits & Tastings will offer an elevated wine experience, featuring an Enomatic dispenser with unique vintages for sample and sale. Opening early fall and located steps away from Ocean's entertainment venue, Ovation Hall; Bottled will also offer a wide selection of imported and domestic cheeses, cured meats and handpicked accoutrements.

New for the summer, guests can explore the world-famous Atlantic City Boardwalk with bike rentals located directly outside in Ocean's Porte Cochere.

Finally, Ocean's new and improved website, TheOceanAC.com launched last week, showcasing the property as a premier destination on the East Coast while providing a seamless user experience for booking hotel, food and beverage, entertainment, spa and nightlife. The innovative site introduces light and airy design elements that embrace Ocean's stunning visual components through multimedia galleries of video, animations, and user generated content.

ABOUT OCEAN CASINO RESORT:

Spanning over 20 beachfront acres on the world-famous Atlantic City Boardwalk, Ocean Casino Resort, named "Best Casino" by Philadelphia Magazine's "Best of Philly 2021" awards, features 1,399 guest rooms and suites; 135,000 square feet of gaming entertainment; 1,720 slot machines; 122 gaming tables; 160,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; 90,000 square feet of unique outdoor space; 5 upscale dining restaurants; 10 casual dining options; a 40,000 square foot spa; 6 signature day and nightlife experiences; and a 4,500-seat concert venue. Ocean is home to the world's largest Topgolf Swing Suite and offers both land-based sports wagering and online gaming within the state of New Jersey through its real-money gaming sites. Ocean Casino Resort is owned and operated by AC Beachfront, L.L.C. For more information about Ocean, please visit theoceanac.com or follow Ocean on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ocean Casino Resort