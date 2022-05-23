KOOLABURRA BY UGG CELEBRATES ALL FAMILIES AND HONORS PRIDE WITH FAMILY EQUALITY AND BRAND AMBASSADOR, VANESSA ALVAREZ

$25 FROM EACH PAIR OF THE PASTEL COLLECTION SOLD ON KOOLABURRA.COM THROUGH JUNE 30TH WILL GO TO FAMILY EQUALITY, THE LEADING NATIONAL ORGANIZATION FOR LGBTQ+ FAMILIES

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This Pride season, Southern California-based lifestyle brand Koolaburra by UGG® (a division of Deckers Brands [NYSE: DECK]) is celebrating all families with a philanthropic product giveback to support Family Equality, the leading national organization for LGBTQ+ families, and partnering with SoCal activist Vanessa Alvarez.

Koolaburra by UGG Pride 2022 Campaign. Campaign photography credit: Luke Lovell (PRNewswire)

"As the national organization whose mission is to ensure that everyone has the freedom to find, form, and sustain their families by advancing equality for the LGBTQ+ community, Family Equality is excited to partner with Koolaburra by UGG this year," said Emily McGranachan, Director of Corporate and Foundation Relations at Family Equality. "We value authentic, collaborative partnerships that lift up the joys and experiences of LGBTQ+ families. We are happy to celebrate all kinds of families with Koolaburra."

Family Equality works to advance legal and lived equality for LGBTQ families, and for those who wish to form them, through building community, changing hearts and minds, and driving policy change. Family Equality envisions a future where all families, regardless of creation or composition, live in communities that recognize, respect, protect, and value them.

Starting May 23, 2022 through June 30th, 2022 for each pair of Pastel colored styles sold on Koolaburra.com, Koolaburra by UGG will donate $25 of the marked retail price to Family Equality, up to a maximum guaranteed donation of $15,000. The styles feature a kaleidoscope of color including pinks, peaches, yellows, greens, blues, purples and white that come to life in the brand's fan favorite fuzz and classic boot silhouette. The four Pastel styles include the Koola Clear Mini Pastel ($109.95), Fuzz-ah Pastel ($59.95), and the Fuzz'n II Pastel available in women's ($59.95) and kids ($39.95).

"As a brand that embraces all kinds of love, it is a pleasure to support Family Equality's work in creating a world where every LGBTQ+ person has the right and opportunity to form a loving family," said Lorie Pointer, GM of Koolaburra by UGG at Deckers Brands. "We're also honored to partner with Vanessa as this month's KBFF and share her message of joy and inclusivity to the Koola Community."

Koolaburra by UGG's Pride celebration continues with Vanessa Alvarez as the brand's newest KBFF. Koolaburra Best Friend Forever is monthly series featuring inspiring individuals who share their expertise and life experiences with the Koola Community. Vanessa (@vnessadoll) is a Mexican mom of two (Axel and Lexa) living in SoCal with her wife, Jory. Her content speaks to her passion for supporting the LGBTQ+ community and raising her kids in an interracial and embracing environment with the goal in normalizing families like theirs.

Starting May 23rd – June 30th, Vanessa and her family will bring the Pastel product to life on Koolaburra by UGG's social channels, homepage, and emails as well as share her personal journey to motherhood with the hope to inspire other moms to believe that anything is possible.

About Koolaburra by UGG®

Koolaburra by UGG® is a Southern California-based lifestyle brand designed with the modern family in mind. Rooted in quality, comfort, and craftsmanship, Koolaburra delivers effortless lifestyle essentials for the whole family. The brand's chic lifestyle staples are crafted with a focus on value and the ultimate attention to detail. To explore the world of Koolaburra by UGG please visit Koolaburra.com and follow-on Instagram @koolaburra.

About Family Equality

Family Equality advances legal and lived equality for LGBTQ+ families, and for those who wish to form them, through building community, changing hearts and minds, and driving policy change. Family Equality believes every LGBTQ+ person should have the right and opportunity to form and sustain a loving family, regardless of who they are or where they live. Learn more at familyequality.org.

