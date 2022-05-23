Kendra Scott Unveils First-Ever Engagement Ring Collection

A destination for wedding essentials, Kendra Scott's expansion into engagement rings allows the brand to be part of a couple's complete wedding journey

AUSTIN, Texas, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Kendra Scott enters a new category with the introduction of The Engagement Collection by Kendra Scott. Building on a successful fine jewelry business in Kendra Scott's repertoire, entry into engagement was a natural next step for the brand. This launch comes as the company celebrates its 20th anniversary and marks the second new category expansion this year, following the successful introduction of Watches and Watch Bands in April.

As a brand that places an emphasis on innovation, Kendra Scott made the decision to work with lab grown diamonds. The debut eleven-piece Engagement Collection by Kendra Scott features lab grown diamonds that are F in color (colorless), VS2 in clarity range, and available in carat weight from 0.5 to 2 carats. All rings are custom, made to order, and delivered in approximately three weeks.

Inspired by Kendra Scott's signature icon pieces, each engagement silhouette bears custom details unique to the brand's design DNA. Available in Solitaire, Halo, and Signature silhouettes, the rings feature a traditional center stone, including Round, Oval, and Emerald. Customers have the option to customize the ring with their choice of 14k White Gold, Rose Gold, or Yellow Gold. Representing joy, optimism, and the promise of a bright future, a singular Yellow Sapphire was thoughtfully placed at the bridge of each Solitaire setting, or burnished at the base of Iconic Halo rings.

Designed to be as beautiful and unique as each love story, Kendra Scott offers a bespoke customer experience complete with a dedicated in-house Diamond Expert, who will guide the couple through their custom ring journey. The customer will select every facet of their ring, from carat weight to pavé additions to metal selections and personalized engraving. The Engagement Collection by Kendra Scott will launch at twelve retail locations across the country as well as online via virtual appointments.

"For twenty years, our customers have invited us to be a part of their wedding journeys. The launch of the Engagement Collection by Kendra Scott will allow us to be the wedding destination from proposal to happily ever after," said Kendra Scott, Founder, Designer & Executive Chairwoman of the brand. "When creating this collection, we challenged ourselves to consider every detail. Fundamental to our design process, each ring can be customized and curated to match every couple's unique love story."

The engagement experience will launch in select Kendra Scott retail stores, including Tampa Hyde Park, Pittsburgh Walnut Street, Savannah Broughton Street, Charleston King Street, Dedham Legacy Place, Nashville Hill Center, Lexington Summit, SoHo New York, South Congress Flagship in Austin, Dallas Preston Center, Las Vegas Summerlin and Houston Heights Mercantile, and online at kendrascott.com/engagement-rings.html . Price points will range between $1,350–$8,150.

About Kendra Scott

Kendra Scott is a leading fashion accessories brand inspired by the personal experiences, travel, and sense of community of its founder and designer, Kendra Scott. With over 2,000 employees, Kendra Scott has over 100 standalone stores across the US and is sold in premiere retailers including Neiman Marcus, Nordstrom, Bloomingdale's and 600 specialty boutiques worldwide and boasts a thriving web business. Kendra Scott is known for its kaleidoscope of beautiful accessories as well as the innovative and customizable Color Bar® experience. As the brand continues to grow, the company remains true to its founding philosophy of "Family, Fashion, Philanthropy" and since 2010, has given back well over $50 million to local, national, and international causes.

