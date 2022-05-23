ActionIQ Named Finalist in 2022 Digiday Media Awards

AIQ recognized in Best Use of First-Party Data Strategy category

NEW YORK, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ActionIQ, the leading enterprise Customer Experience Hub (CX Hub) powered by a customer data platform (CDP), today announced that it was selected as a 2022 Digiday Media Award finalist in the Best Use of First-Party Data Strategy category for its work helping a global media company deliver personalized, consistent customer experience across all its brands to shift from advertising to subscription business model. The Digiday Media Awards recognize the companies working to modernize digital media.

"We're proud to have been selected as Digiday Media award finalist in the Best First-Party Data Strategy category," said Tasso Argyros, Co-Founder and CEO at ActionIQ. "We work with many marquee brands in the media and publishing industry. As third-party cookies go away, it's becoming especially important to have a solid first-party data strategy, and media brands – as well as companies in other industries – turn to ActionIQ to help them activate first-party data and power personalized customer experiences across every touchpoint and at every step of the customer journey."

The ActionIQ CX Hub, powered by a CDP, empowers organizations to flexibly and securely leverage the solutions they need to power personalized experiences at scale. Technology teams maintain complete control of data governance while giving business users self-service access and seamless integrations. Business teams have permissioned direct access to explore the customer data they need to orchestrate both real-time experiences and omnichannel customer journeys.

Details about the 2022 Digiday Media Award finalists can be found here . Award winners will be announced in a virtual ceremony on June 30, 2022.

ActionIQ revolutionizes the way brands think about customer experience, digital transformation and the value of customer data as a core corporate asset. We concentrate on solving enterprise data challenges so that teams are empowered to create authentic customer experiences across all brand touchpoints. ActionIQ helps G2000 companies by connecting their first-party customer data, providing an easy-to-use interface for business users to access customer insights and enabling customer experience orchestration across channels. To learn more, visit ActionIQ.com .

