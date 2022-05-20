Tata Communications launches DIGO - integrated platform for converged and contextual conversations

To transform customer engagement with intelligent Human to Everything (H2X) interactions across all customer experience (CX) platforms of digital-first businesses

MUMBAI, India, May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tata Communications, a global digital ecosystem enabler, today launches DIGO, an in-network, cloud communications platform to power up customer engagement for digital-first businesses. The platform offers a full suite of device-agnostic communications tools to seamlessly integrate into an enterprise's current applications, enabling it to bring intelligent, 360-degree human-to-everything (H2X) interactions for its users.

DIGO powered by Tata Communications seamlessly enables customised workflows by integrating and connecting fragmented communications channels, Artificial Intelligence (AI) platforms, and connectors (SaaS and IoT) in a platform that is designed to be infinitely scalable. This dramatically reduces the complexity of bringing solutions to the market, while focusing on providing the ultimate end user experiences.

This newly launched DIGO powered by Tata Communications offers businesses an extensive range of cutting-edge customer engagement tools delivered on the most connected network coverage. These include a customer engagement platform integrated with programmable building blocks including voice, SMS, email, social messaging, video, text to speech, IVR, chatbot and analytics tools amongst others. The platform will also augment existing applications of enterprises with an extensive connectors' library. This complete solution is wrapped with enterprise-grade personalised services, ensuring businesses get scalable, interoperable, secure and regulatory compliant customer engagement outcomes.

"DIGO will open a New World of Communications™ for businesses. It is designed to offer omni-channel, fast and intuitive user-experiences in a rapidly evolving digital-first world which demands agility, acceleration and hyperconnectivity," said Mysore Madhusudhan, Executive Vice President, Collaboration and Connected Solutions, Tata Communications. "We have already received a tremendous response from enterprises across on-demand platforms, automotive, BFSI, healthcare sectors to name a few. We are excited to empower CX journeys of businesses with intelligent and enhanced user interactions."

