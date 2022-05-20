Olmeca Altos® Tequila Launches 'Altos Juntos,' a Series of Curated At-Home Date Ideas to Celebrate Moments Best Enjoyed Together

Chef Juan Gutierrez and Choreographer Brian Esperon Partner with Altos to Host Complimentary Experiences on Teachable and Specialty Cocktail Kits Available Exclusively on ReserveBar

NEW YORK, May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In the tradition of embracing the power of two, Olmeca Altos®, the award-winning premium tequila made in Jalisco, Mexico partners with Pastry Chef and Chocolatier, Juan Gutierrez and professional choreographer and viral-dance creator, Brian Esperon to bring to life 'Altos Juntos.' This series literally translates to 'Altos Together' – because together is the best way to enjoy Altos with your partner. The activation debuts curated at-home date night ideas and a specialty cocktail kit to complete the evening.

Altos Juntos is a part of the brand's larger integrated campaign, 'It Takes Two to Altos,' which celebrates those at-home loving moments and adventures best enjoyed with an Altos cocktail. This spring and summer, couples are encouraged to discover new ways to connect with each other and ditch the nightly glass of wine for a delicious, easy-to-mix Altos cocktail. Through the Altos Juntos program, Altos is refining and elevating new experiences for couples to enjoy together at-home.

"We know that now more than ever it's the everyday moments that deserve the spotlight and our new 'It Takes Two to Altos' campaign will help to unlock real connections and everyday fun for couples, starting with our Altos Juntos program," said Craig Johnson, Vice President of Marketing, Agave Portfolio at Pernod Ricard USA. "Altos Juntos pushes against everything that is mundane and with the help of our talented experts, Juan Gutierrez and Brian Esperon, we're giving our consumers a chance to shake things up together."

Beginning today and through August 31st, couples (must be 21+ in age) looking to shake up their nightly routine can choose between two complimentary 30-minute experiences hosted on altosjuntos.teachable.com led by accomplished experts:

Chocolate Juntos: Test those skills in the kitchen with one of the hottest new chocolatiers on the culinary scene Juan Gutierrez, Chicago-based pastry chef and winner of Netflix's "School of Chocolate" and Food Network's "Chopped Sweets." The interactive and educational chocolate truffle making class pairs the palate refreshing Olmeca Altos Sparkling Paloma, one of Mexico's most popular cocktails, with three different easy-to-follow versions of decadent tequila-infused chocolate truffles: hot cocoa, caramel coconut and zesty lime margarita.

Dancing Juntos: Practice makes perfect, and the pop dance class instructed by internet sensation and creator of the viral TikTok WAP dance, Brian Esperon prepares couples for a night out on the town – or dancing in the living room. The upbeat session, where Brian leads viewers through a high-energy 30-second dance routine, concludes with a step-by-step demonstration of how to mix the classic Olmeca Altos Home Margarita. The simple cocktail takes only minutes to prepare.

"Working with Altos on the Chocolate Juntos class was so much fun because I was able to share my passion for chocolate with so many people – and tequila and chocolate is one of those unexpected pairings yet makes so much sense when combined," said Chef Juan Gutierrez. "Cooking allows people to discover new flavors and make special memories together at home. And nothing complements cooking at home with a loved one more than an Altos cocktail."

"Dancing is a true passion of mine and has always been a way for me to express myself and connect with my community, near and far, virtually and IRL," said Choreographer Brian Esperon. "Partnering with Altos to teach the dance class allows me to share my passion with the world and bring people closer together through the art of dance. And the cocktail part is a fun touch, too! Dancing in your living room with your partner or even with a best friend is an amazing way to connect and make memories together."

To complement the evening, limited-edition Altos Juntos cocktail kits are available for purchase, so that couples can follow along with the hosts and cheers to the at-home occasion. Each cocktail kit includes a bottle of Olmeca Altos Plata, enough ingredients to create the two Altos cocktails featured in the experiences, the Olmeca Altos Sparkling Paloma and Olmeca Altos Home Margarita. Kits are available for purchase exclusively through ReserveBar for SRP $75 + shipping until June 30, 2022.

To learn more about Altos Juntos and/or to register to join the classes, please visit altosjuntos.teachable.com and follow along at @AltosTequila on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Please enjoy responsibly. OLMECA ALTOS® Tequila. 100% Blue Agave. Product of Mexico. 40% Alc./Vol. (80 Proof). © 2022 Imported by Pernod Ricard USA, New York, NY.

About Olmeca Altos

Award-winning Olmeca Altos® Tequila is made from 100% blue agave grown in the highlands of Jalisco in Mexico. The agave is slow-cooked in brick ovens, distilled in copper pot stills and aged in ex-bourbon barrels, following centennial traditions for the purest expression of tequila. Olmeca Altos was created in 2009 by two world-famous bartenders and a Maestro Tequilero who believe in making tequila the right way, with respect for people and the planet.

About Pernod Ricard USA

Pernod Ricard USA is the premium spirits and wine company in the U.S., and the largest subsidiary of Paris, France-based Pernod Ricard SA., the world's second-largest spirits and wine company. Pernod Ricard employs approximately 19,000 people worldwide, is listed on Euronext (Ticker: RI) and is part of the CAC 40 index. The company's leading spirits include such prestigious brands as Absolut® Vodka, Avión® Tequila, Chivas Regal® Scotch Whisky, The Glenlivet® Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Jameson® Irish Whiskey, Kahlúa® Liqueur, Malibu®, Martell® Cognac, Olmeca Altos® Tequila , Beefeater® Gin, Del Maguey® Single Village Mezcal, Monkey 47® Gin, Plymouth® Gin, Seagram's® Extra Dry Gin, Malfy® Gin, Hiram Walker® Liqueurs, Midleton® Irish Whiskey, Powers® Irish Whiskey, Redbreast® Irish Whiskey, Aberlour® Single Malt Scotch Whisky; Lillet®; Smithworks® Vodka, Jefferson's® Bourbon, Smooth Ambler® Whiskey, Rabbit Hole® Whiskey, Pernod® and Ricard®; such superior wines as Jacob's Creek®, Kenwood® Vineyards, Campo Viejo® and Brancott Estate®; and such exquisite champagnes and sparkling wines as Perrier-Jouët® Champagne, G.H. Mumm™ Champagne and Mumm Napa® sparkling wines. Pernod Ricard USA is headquartered in New York, New York, and has more than 700 employees across the country. As "creators of conviviality," Pernod Ricard USA is committed to sustainable and responsible business practices in service of customers, consumers, employees and the planet. Pernod Ricard USA urges all adults to consume its products responsibly and has an active program to promote responsible drinking. For more information on this, please visit: www.responsibility.org .

