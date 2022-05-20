Leading Edge of Liquefied Green Hydrogen

FOND DU LAC, Wis., May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ING Americas (ING) has been engaged by Clean Energy Holdings, LLC (CEH) as its financial advisor in respect of the financing of projects by the Renewable Energy and Technology Alliance (The Alliance) being assembled by CEH. ING brings multiple areas of expertise to CEH's Platform and projects including advisory services and leading the capital raising requirements for the project.

Clean Energy Holdings, ING Americas, and Equix Kick-off 250 MW Green Hydrogen Alliance Project in Texas

Equix Inc., a well-established and highly respected infrastructure firm, is also joining The Alliance bringing industry leading execution experience including Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) in both renewable energy and hydrogen facilities. Bair Energy, LLC (BE) joins The Alliance as the Program Management Construction Management (PMCM) and serves as The Alliance Representative for the CEH Platform. The Alliance is working with an experienced commodities group to market and lead offtake negotiations for its projects.

ING will take the lead in securing project financing for CEH's 250 MW Clear Fork, TX renewable energy supplied green hydrogen and liquefaction project. As one of the largest and leading green hydrogen developments in North America, the project has a baseline schedule slated to enter commercial operations in the third quarter of 2024. The project is expected to produce a levelized average of 30,000 kg a day of liquefied green hydrogen. The CEH Platform is designed to attract leading edge and emerging technologies to integrate into our projects for validation and certification.

CEO of Clean Energy Holdings, Nicholas Bair, stated: "Our Alliance is leading energy transformation, and we are committed to continue to lead the North American market in the production and implementation of green hydrogen for industrial, chemical, and mobility applications. We are also driving technological advancements developed through our projects. We have assembled a group of industry leaders as well as local and state governments to navigate through the potential challenges as we deliver our projects from concept to delivery and provide turnkey projects with a complete basis for design. Our Alliance delivers on contract and safety, with guaranties. This project is a strategic priority for The Alliance to showcase its turnkey design, long term operations and production guaranties."

CEH President, Cornelius Fitzgerald, added, "These early, large-scale, projects will help define the green hydrogen industry in North America. Our Alliance partners and advisors have been carefully selected as both best-in-class for their respective roles and dedication to make these projects a success."

Chair of Bair Energy the projects PMCM, Candice McGuire stated, "flawless project delivery is the focus of the CEH Platform and The Alliance to lead the nation in energy security."

ABOUT CLEAN ENERGY HOLDINGS

Clean Energy Holdings (CEH) is a renewable energy and technology platform focused on developing, owning, and operating leading edge, innovative and reliable renewable energy and low carbon facilities. CEH is a technology centric platform and, with our Alliance Partners, provides turnkey solutions for innovative projects like Clear Fork Green Hydrogen, the second Green Hydrogen project brought forward by CEH. Further, the CEH projects have been carefully selected to lead various State and Regional initiatives aimed to bring cost effective Green Hydrogen fuel to transportation corridors as well as industrial clients.

ABOUT BAIR ENERGY

BE is a Program Management and Construction Management (PMCM) firm with a focus on renewable energy projects in both domestic and select international markets. In its PMCM role, Bair Energy manages and coordinates platform concepts with viable projects to take advantage of benefits, like efficiencies of scale, not available to the projects individually. In addition, Bair Energy oversees construction of individual projects. In all roles, Bair Energy has embraced a philosophy for Health, Safety, and Environmental Excellence.

ABOUT ING Americas

ING Americas offers a full array of wholesale financial products, such as commercial lending, financial markets, corporate finance and advisory products and services in the U.S. to its corporate and institutional clients. We know being sustainable is not just about reducing our own impact, it's also in the choices we make—as a lender, in our financing, and through the services, we offer our customers. That's why sustainability is inherent to our purpose of empowering people to stay a step ahead in life and in business. ING Americas is the brand name of ING's corporate and institutional client business in the Americas region, operating in the U.S. through ING Financial Holdings Corporation and its subsidiaries ("IFH"). IFH is a subsidiary of ING Bank N.V., and a part of ING Group N.V. ("ING").

ABOUT EQUIX INC.

Equix, Inc. is a private contracting firm that develops people and companies in the technical, professional, and construction services industries across North America. Focusing on utility and infrastructure projects offering full-service surveying, design, construction, and maintenance services to the renewable energy, broadband, electric, heavy civil, pipeline, water, and wastewater markets. Equix employs over 1,250 team members across 27 corporate offices in 13 states. They are licensed to do business in over 30 states across all service offerings.

