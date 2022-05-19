The Fay Group, QBE LLC, and My Medic, Partner with the Cifers Foundation to Provide Lifesaving Trauma Kits to Ukraine

TAMPA, Fla., May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Employees from four different organizations, The Fay Group, QBE LLC, My Medic, and The Cifers Foundation have teamed up to purchase and deliver medical trauma kits to help the people of Ukraine. Each kit includes lifesaving medical supplies to those injured during the ongoing Russian invasion of that country. The kits were delivered directly to personnel in the field, and depending on the severity of injuries, a single kit can support two to three people. This effort has provided kits for close to 500 people, with more support to come.

What is going on in Ukraine right now is a humanitarian tragedy," said Ed Fay, CEO of The Fay Group, which donated funds to support this effort. Kits were assembled by My Medic in Utah, shipped to Poland, and then transported by land across the border to Ukraine. Assembling and shipping the kits took about two weeks from start to finish. Each kit normally costs $230, but My Medic lowered the cost to $175 in order to increase the total number of kits that are sent. According to Tyson Farr, Vice President of Sales at My Medic, "These kits are a tremendous way to deliver badly needed medical supplies, so we are pleased to be able to step up and partner on this project."

Jeremy Way, Senior Vice President at QBE LLC, has spent three years working in Ukraine with their Ministry of Defense. His company has been instrumental in facilitating delivery of these medical supplies where they are most needed. "Our experience with military supply chain management and in working with the governments of international partner nations and Ukraine, has been critical to making this happen quickly to save lives," said Way.

"From the first time I visited Ukraine, I felt a connection with the Ukrainian people," says Cifers Foundation President Luther Cifers. "Getting involved with this effort was an easy decision to make. With a background in Ukrainian politics, my wife Anastasiia has a vast network of trusted contacts and is an amazing organizer of resources. Together with individual donors, NGOs, and stateside partners like QBE LLC, The Fay Group, and My Medic, we are thankful to have a means of supporting the Ukrainian people."

Every dollar spent goes directly to paying for these urgently needed supplies for the people of Ukraine and anyone wishing to help pay for the cost of a medical kit can do so by visiting https://mymedic.com/pages/ukraine-support-landing-page.

The Fay Group is a diversified real estate services firm that employs over 900 individuals nationwide and is based in Tampa, Florida.

QBE LLC, is a leading management and technology consulting organization for the federal defense and intelligence communities, and is headquartered in Haymarket, Virginia. More information on QBE LLC, can be found at www.qbe.net

The Cifers Foundation was founded by Cifers family to help Ukraine and its people with protective equipment and provides aid to families affected by the fighting. More information on The Cifers Foundation can be found at www.cifersfoundation.org

My Medic is a supplier of medical kits for a variety of industries, including first responders, healthcare, law enforcement, and military personnel. They are based in Salt Lake City, Utah. More information on My Medic can be found at www.mymedic.com

