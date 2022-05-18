SASR Selects Movista to Deliver Flexible Workforce Solutions to Retail, Grocery and Manufacturing Clients

BENTONVILLE, Ark., May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Movista, Inc. Founded in 2003, SASR Workforce Solutions, LLC (SASR), is a talent and workforce solutions provider in the light industrial staffing industry. Through their nationwide supply of experienced talent, technology-enabled and centralized approach, they help businesses succeed. SASR supplies a pool of nationwide, ready-to-work talent to deliver in-store merchandise setups for clients like Dollar General. To achieve retail execution excellence, SASR partnered with Movista, a leader in enterprise-class workforce management and retail execution, to optimize its employees' daily work activities and manage project compliance in the retail, grocery and manufacturing fields.

"SASR focuses on helping our clients find the right people and our people find the right work environment," shared Patrick Henderson, SASR president and CEO. "Our partnership with Movista will provide the technology our team needs to accomplish new store setups and openings. The investment in Movista will help accelerate our mission and growth."

Movista's technology platform supplies transparent assignment details to over 1300 SASR reps who travel to newly built retail locations and set up store displays. The mobile app allows reps to receive detailed information to optimize mileage to store locations, track infield work timelines, access planogram details and review completed planogram compliance with photo verification.

"Movista is dedicated to digitally transforming how the teams at SASR conduct their work. Their teams are passionate about providing the best experience for their clients. Movista's retail execution platform with built-in optimizations will enable their field teams with the right toolset to effectively complete detailed work plans," said Eric Wilson, chief customer officer for Movista.

About SASR

Headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina, SASR Workforce Solutions is a market leader in the retail, warehouse and distribution and grocery staffing space. SASR provides comprehensive workforce solutions that allow its clients to strengthen their labor needs across various initiatives, including new store setups, store remodels and project management. Learn more at www.sasrlink.com

About Movista

Movista is a global leader in retail execution and workforce management solutions. At Movista, we believe the future of work is radically transparent and collaborative. As the world's first and only SaaS platform to enable collaboration between retailers, brands, service providers and distributors, Movista is transforming the execution of all work and engagement by all teams in the retail ecosystem. Learn more at www.movista.com.

