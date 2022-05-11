Nicetown Customized Outdoor Curtains - Bring Customers New Choice

LOS ANGELES, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The beloved custom window treatment brand NiceTown announced the launch of a new collection custom outdoor curtains this month in a stylish new selection of solid and patterned colors to bring fun and charm to outdoor home decor.

Nicetown's new outdoor curtain series mainly contains two fashionable styles: offering 19 solid colors, and 9 patterned colors. Also, provide 8 header types for your selection. Any size can be customized. To provide customers with a full range of intimate services.

Highlights of Nicetown's 2022 Outdoor Curtains Collection include:

Any size can be customized at surprisingly affordable prices. Nicetown promises to offer more than 200 different length and width choices through its online store. Outdoor curtains for patio, outdoor curtains for porch, outdoor gazebo curtains. Any sizes are available here.

Fabrics with Anti-mold design and UV resistance . Nicetown's Outdoor curtains are waterproof, do not absorb moisture, dry quickly, and have no mold. UV resistance can help prevent the color from fading over time.

Available in a variety of pattern colors , solid colors , and , The perfect mix of flair and functionality. and sheer curtains The perfect mix of flair and functionality.

Available in multiple hanging options. High-quality outdoor High-quality outdoor curtain rods with different hanging methods are suitable for a variety of needs.

Outdoor living is becoming increasingly popular, but with people spending more time at home due to COVID-19, more homeowners have started to actively expand or upgrade their outdoor spaces so they can get the feeling of being at a resort in their own outdoor space. Jackie. C., CEO of NiceTown, advises, "The outdoor curtain is the key! Adds cozy and charming appeal to the patio or garden while also providing shade and privacy." He adds, "For the decorating needs of outdoor spaces, we feel confident in saying that Nicetown customized outdoor curtains can provide a solution that is stylish and affordable. Our mission is to make wonderful window treatments accessible to every home."

If people want to know how to choose outdoor curtains and hang outdoor curtains for the patio, please refer to Nicetown's blog. Nicetown provides customers with professional advice. Window Treatments inspiration doesn't stop there, so stay tuned for Nicetown's new releases. For more of Nicetown's curtains offerings, visit nicetown.com. Follow them on social media: Facebook, Instagram, YouTube , and Pinterest.

About Nicetown

NiceTown has been manufacturing curtains and other window treatments for over two decades. With Nicetown's online store, customers can fully customize their choices and determine the stock needed. With flexible payment options and fast shipping, NiceTown is changing how people think about buying curtains and other window treatments.

