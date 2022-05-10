The Necessity Retail REIT CEO Michael Weil Discusses with Shopping Center Business how RTL's Retail Portfolio Meets the Needs of Today's Consumer

NEW YORK, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (Nasdaq: RTL/ RTLPP / RTLPO) ("RTL") announced today that Michael Weil, its CEO, was featured in a Shopping Center Business article focused on the shopping habits of today's consumer and how the company is position to meet those needs.

Mr. Weil is quoted as saying, "We've seen necessity retail come through the pandemic in a really strong position. We've found there are communities around the country that are dependent on necessity retail, whether free-standing, grocery-anchored or power center, that's where America is."

"One of our biggest jobs was to build a portfolio that was recession-resistant," he notes. "We were always focused on credit underwriting and the business strategies of tenants, which are, of course, important. I never thought I'd be tested by a pandemic. However, we've seen how the company and tenants have performed. The lack of bankruptcies. Nearly 100 percent rent collection. This portfolio has been pandemic tested, and it has come through it tremendously."

Links to the Shopping Center Business article, America's Shopping Patterns Turn Suburban and Retail Insight Newsletter are provided below:

https://shoppingcenterbusiness.com/americas-shopping-patterns-turn-suburban/

https://viewstripo.email/6c87f6d6-740a-491d-a9ec-25831006fe361652132417774

