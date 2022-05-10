AUDACIOUS' Booth to Present at Lift & Co Conference

Panel session: WORLD IN REVIEW: The Canadian and International Cannabis Markets, Trends, and Projections

Thursday, May 12, 2022, at 9.30am EST

LAS VEGAS, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Australis Capital Inc. (CSE: AUSA) (OTC: AUSAF) ("AUSA", "AUDACIOUS", or the "Company"), today announced that the Company's CEO, Terry Booth, will participate in a panel session at the upcoming Lift & Co. Expo in Toronto, Canada (https://liftexpo.ca/).

Mr. Booth will be a panel member, discussing:

WORLD IN REVIEW: The Canadian and International Cannabis Markets, Trends, and Projections.

The session will start at 9.3 am EST on Thursday May 12, 2022.

The Expo will run Thursday May 12- Sunday May 15 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, North Building.

"I look forward to engaging with the Canadian public," said Terry Booth, CEO. "While AUDACIOUS is focused on expansion in the U.S. and Thailand, we have not forgotten our Canadian roots. I look forward to discussing the international cannabis market at the event hosted by Lift, who have been an integral part of the Canadian cannabis industry infrastructure for years."

Housekeeping

As part of its senior executive ongoing compensation plan, the Company issued 142,679 common shares.

About AUDACIOUS

AUDACIOUS is a next-generation MSO growing the cannabis industry of tomorrow from the ground up, led by industry pioneer Terry Booth and an accomplished management team with proven industry track records. With operations that range from providing industry-leading sustainable cultivation design and optimization to retail storefronts, growing flower in-house, and manufacturing award-winning brands, AUDACIOUS has products and solutions for everyone. Quickly expanding through innovative partnerships and collaborations, AUDACIOUS is forging the inclusive cannabis community of tomorrow, today. Learn more about AUDACIOUS here .

AUDACIOUS common shares trade on the CSE under the symbol "AUSA" and on the OTCQB under the symbol "AUSAF."

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, including statements regarding future estimates, plans, objectives, timing, assumptions or expectations of future performance, are forward-looking statements and contain forward-looking information. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". Forward-looking statements are based on certain material assumptions and analysis made by the Company and the opinions and estimates of management as of the date of this news release. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial out-look that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

View original content:

SOURCE Australis Capital Inc.