InventHelp Inventor Develops Hygienic Handle Mate (CTK-2621)

PITTSBURGH, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "As a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, I thought there should be a more hygienic way of handling a cart when shopping, so I invented the Handle Mate," said an inventor, from Prairieville, La. "my design would offer users peace of mind knowing that the cover would only be touched by their had."

The invention aids in preventing the transference of germs, viruses, and bacteria between users of public shopping carts. As a result, the attachment would provide a clean surface on the handle each time it was used. This device is simple to produce, easy to attach and can be removed in seconds. Additionally, the lightweight and compact design could be easily stored and transported when needed. This device is ideal for use by all individuals, especially parents with toddlers and children who often ride in the front seat of the cart.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-CTK-2621, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

