OAAA ESTABLISHES BRAND COUNCIL: FURTHER STRENGTHENS COMMITMENT TO ALIGNING OOH TO THE NEEDS OF ADVERTISERS

World Leading Brands Including Allstate, Diageo, GoPuff, IBM Watson, Inspire Brands, Little Caesars, Logitech, Pepsi & Visible among First Advertisers to Sign On

WASHINGTON, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Out of Home Advertising Association of America ( OAAA ), the national trade association for the OOH and digital OOH media ecosystem, announced today the formation of the OAAA Brand Council, a collaborative platform for media leaders to ideate and contribute to the most critical aspects of the OOH industry.

This network of respected leaders will advise and shape the future of OOH through active participation in dialogue on the issues and developing trends, informing an agenda designed to advocate for this medium's value in an omnichannel marketing mix and the impact it promises for marketers.

Members of the OAAA Brand Council include:

Maria Givens , Global Head of Media and Digital, Logitech

Cheryl Gresham , CMO, Visible

Todd Kaplan , Chief Marketing Officer, Pepsi

Greg Hamilton , Vice President of Media, Insights, and Content Strategy, Little Caesars

Sophie Kelly , Senior Vice President of Whiskeys Portfolio in North America , Diageo

Keith Lusby , Vice President Connections & Partnerships, Inspire Brands

Dave Marsey , SVP Media & Commerce, Allstate

Catherine Schenquerman. Senior Director of Brand Marketing & Comms, GoPuff

Randi Stipes , CMO, IBM Watson

"As we enter a post pandemic world there is a big moment occurring for OOH to play an even more important role for marketers, reaching consumers at the critical moments of their journey," said Anna Bager, President and CEO, OAAA. "Advertisers are in search of opportunities that can guarantee brand safety, meaningful connections, and business outcomes and OOH can be this solution. We are excited to work together with this esteemed group of brand leaders to get there."

Brand Council members will participate in multiple closed-door sessions to facilitate candid dialogues, have exclusive access to beta testing on OOH platforms, and more. Conversations stemming from the OAAA Brand Council will guide the imperatives in the industry and media precedents.

