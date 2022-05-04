Curiox Biosystems Establishes Chief Commercial Officer

WOBURN, Mass., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Curiox Biosystems, Inc., a global leader in biological sample preparation for life science research, today announced that it has named Don O'Neil to the newly created position of Chief Commercialization Officer (CCO). The position will be responsible for all commercial efforts and will collaborate with Curiox's established management team to develop and advance awareness and sales of the company's groundbreaking Laminar WashTM technology as well as future products.

Don O'Niel, MS., MBA joins Curiox Biosystems as Chief Commercial Officer (PRNewswire)

Don O'Neil earned his Master of Science in Mechanical Engineering from University of California San Diego, an MBA from Cornell, and brings to Curiox 25 years of sales and marketing expertise in life science research, pharmaceuticals, sequencing, and diagnostics. His life science experience includes several years at Illumina, where he contributed to the formation and expansion of the company's class-leading sequencing technology. Don was appointed a Kauffman Fellow/Venture Capital Associate and spent two years at Domain Associates, a well-known venture capital firm in San Diego. He then reconnected with his interest in life science innovation through marketing and senior management positions at Invitrogen and Millipore. In 2012, Don moved to Orflo as a Senior Vice President of Sales and Strategic Partnerships and then to Gemini Biosystems as Chief Commercial Officer in 2013.

"We are thrilled to have Don join the Curiox team," said Curiox founder and Chief Executive Officer Dr. Namyong Kim. "His passion for innovation and deep experience commercializing advanced life science technologies will be invaluable as Curiox continues its rapid growth."

About Curiox Biosystems, Inc.

Next-generation therapies deserve next-generation sample prep solutions. Curiox has brought together surface chemistry and instrumentation expertise to overcome critical challenges slowing the pace of life-science research. By focusing on common assay steps and workflows where miniaturization and automation are currently underutilized, the company has developed innovative technologies that simultaneously improve both productivity and data quality, accelerating the pace of therapeutic development.

Contact:

Mahrukh M. Banday, DVM, PhD.

(781) 606-9234

mahib@curiox.com

Related Links

curiox.com

Enabling accurate biological analysis through automation (PRNewsfoto/Curiox Biosystems) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Curiox Biosystems