Recognize Good: Awardco Kicks Off Its Goodness Grants Program by Honoring Local Community Leader

The recognition and rewards company extends its philosophy of recognizing good into the community with its new monthly grant program.

PROVO, Utah, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Awardco, the employee recognition and rewards company that builds culture through value-driven recognition, announced today that it launched its Goodness Grants program, which is a national philanthropic endeavor that highlights the goodness that people bring to their groups, communities and organizations.

Goodness Grants deeply reflect who we are at Awardco; we're about recognizing good.

Every month, Awardco will give $1,000 to an individual who is putting good out into the world and is positively impacting a group or community. The person is nominated by their peers; the company then culls through nominations, and a committee selects the final recipient.

The first Goodness Grant beneficiary is Kasey Walkenhurst, the boys' basketball coach for Farmington High School in Farmington, Utah. While Walkenhurst is a wonderful coach and mentor to his players, he was nominated for the Goodness Grant for his role in the community: each year, he leads his team in organizing a basketball game for all of the students with disabilities living in Davis County. His commitment to supporting individuals with disabilities began over ten years ago, and each year, the event brings joy to all involved.

"Goodness Grants deeply reflect who we are at Awardco; we're about recognizing good. And, we didn't want to limit that to the workplace because there is so much good happening all around us — in our neighborhoods, in our communities," said Steve Sonnenberg, Awardco founder and CEO. "Simply, this is about paying it forward. We want to celebrate the individuals who are doing good and making our world a better place. And, given how tumultuous the past couple of years have been, we definitely need more good in our lives. We're excited to kick this program off with Kasey and recognize the good that he does for the Farmington community."

The grant does not need to be connected to work but instead can reflect volunteer efforts or work in the community, for example. Upon receipt of the grant, the awardee does not need to disclose the use of the funds. To nominate someone, visit the Goodness Grants page.

