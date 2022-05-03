ADAM selects Eventus Director of Regulatory Affairs, Digital Assets as Chair for new National Security Working Group

Former CIA officer Mike Castiglione leads group to bridge public/private sectors on critical blockchain national security issues

WASHINGTON, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association for Digital Asset Markets (ADAM) and Eventus today announced that ADAM has just appointed Eventus Director of Regulatory Affairs, Digital Assets and former Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) officer Mike Castiglione as Chair of its new National Security Working Group. ADAM created the working group to serve as a bridge between the public and private sectors by acting as a go-to resource for the executive and legislative branches to interface with industry experts on blockchain national security issues.

The ADAM Board of Directors approved Castiglione's selection based on his broad national security experience and Eventus' industry-leading technology in trade surveillance, risk monitoring and transaction monitoring for digital assets.

ADAM CEO Michelle Bond said: "We are very excited to have Mike as the Chair of our National Security Working Group. ADAM has a very deep bench, and we know Mike will add to this, leveraging his experience to guide the working group. He will enable us to continue public-private information sharing to the utmost degree, and we're looking forward to working with him."

Joseph Schifano, Eventus Global Head of Regulatory Affairs, said: "Mike has delivered clear, objective insights on national security challenges during a 15-year career in the U.S. federal government. Eventus is proud to play a role in this working group – which will be a key resource to government and the industry alike – and to collaborate with other experts throughout ADAM's membership to ensure digital asset markets are safe and trusted."

ADAM's National Security Working Group aims to leverage private sector knowledge and expertise to empower policymakers and regulators with insights on anti-money laundering (AML) capabilities and to ensure blockchain technology promotes global growth, open markets, and stability.

"Public-private partnerships are a cornerstone of sound regulation that encourages rapid adoption of emerging technologies. ADAM members are positioned to learn from each other and to build the next suite of products that advances digital assets," Castiglione said.

The ADAM National Security Working Group builds on previous ADAM efforts in the national security space, including its recent comments to FinCEN on Bank Secrecy Act modernization and its testimony to the House Financial Services Subcommittee on National Security, International Development and Monetary Policy.

About the Association for Digital Asset Markets (ADAM)

The Association for Digital Asset Markers is a private, non-profit, membership-based association of firms operating in the digital asset markets and is a standards-setting body and self-governing association committed to promoting market integrity and best practices. ADAM works with leading financial firms, entrepreneurs and regulators to develop industry best practices that facilitate fair and orderly digital asset markets. In this vein, ADAM's objectives are to: (1) protect market participants from fraud and manipulation; (2) provide clear standards for efficient trading, custody, and the clearing and settlement of digital assets; (3) encourage professionalism and ethical conduct by market participants; and (4) increase transparency and provide information to the public and governments about digital asset markets. In furtherance of this, ADAM released a principles-based Code of Conduct in late 2019 that sets certain standards of professional conduct for ADAM members.

ADAM consists of a broad-based industry group that includes a wide variety of market participants, including trading platforms, custodians, investors, asset managers, traders, liquidity providers, brokers, and service providers. ADAM members are firms that are active in digital asset markets or seek to participate in those markets. ADAM members include: Anchorage Digital, N.A.; BitGo; BitOoda; BlockFi; BTIG; CMT Digital; CoinFund; Cumberland; Crowe LLP; Digital Asset Council of Financial Professionals; Dunamis Trading; Eventus; Fireblocks; FTX.com; FTX.us; Galaxy Digital; Genesis; Grayscale; GSR; HRT; Hxro Foundation; Jane Street Capital; Multicoin Capital; Oasis Pro Markets; Parataxis; Paxos; Robinhood Crypto; Sarson Funds; Solidus Capital; Solidus Labs; Symbiont; Symphony; WisdomTree; and XBTO. ADAM law firm partners include Anderson Kill; DLA Piper; DLx Law; Mayer Brown LLP; Morgan Lewis; and McGonigle, P.C.

About Eventus

Eventus is a leading global provider of multi-asset class trade surveillance and market risk solutions. Its powerful, award-winning Validus platform is easy to deploy, customize and operate across equities, options, futures, foreign exchange (FX), fixed income and digital asset markets. Validus is proven in the most complex, high-volume and real-time environments of tier-1 banks, broker-dealers, futures commission merchants (FCMs), proprietary trading groups, market centers, buy-side institutions, energy and commodity trading firms, and regulators. The company's rapidly growing client base relies on Validus and Eventus' responsive support and product development teams to overcome its most pressing regulatory challenges. For more, visit www.eventus.com.

